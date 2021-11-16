ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dimensional signals big ETF push

By Bloomberg News
The quant investing firm is launching four fixed-income exchange-traded funds Tuesday and is planning 10 more stock ETFs, an SEC filing shows. Quant investing heavyweight Dimensional Fund Advisors is stepping up its incursion into the $7.2 trillion U.S. exchange-traded fund industry. The Austin, Texas-based money manager will launch its...

Dimensional Lists Four Fixed Income ETFs and Announces Further ETF Expansion

On Tuesday, Dimensional Fund Advisors, a global leader in systematic investing, listed the company’s first four active transparent fixed income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and filed a preliminary registration statement for 10 more equity ETFs. Dimensional launched one of the industry’s first systematic bond funds in 1983. The firm has continued...
STOCKS
