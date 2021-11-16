ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer Asks FDA for Emergency Approval of Its COVID Antiviral Pill

HealthDay
HealthDay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vaF9i_0cydxkIB00

TUESDAY, Nov. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer announced Tuesday that it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the emergency use of its new antiviral pill in people at high risk for severe COVID-19.

"With more than 5 million deaths and countless lives impacted by this devastating disease globally, there is an urgent need for life-saving treatment options. The overwhelming efficacy achieved in our recent clinical study of Paxlovid, and its potential to help save lives and keep people out of the hospital if authorized, underscores the critical role that oral antiviral therapies could play in the battle against COVID-19," Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, said in a company statement. "We are moving as quickly as possible in our effort to get this potential treatment into the hands of patients, and we look forward to working with the U.S. FDA on its review of our application, along with other regulatory agencies around the world."

The request comes shortly after the company said that clinical trial testing of a five-day treatment regimen with the drug, Paxlovid, was halted early due to overwhelming evidence of its effectiveness.

In the trial, people at high risk for severe illness had an 89% lower risk of hospitalization and death if they started taking Paxlovid within three days of symptom onset, compared to those who received a placebo.

Accordingly, Pfizer is seeking authorization for the drug's use in people at increased risk of hospitalization due to age or underlying medical conditions. However, it is also testing the drug in people who are at low risk of severe outcomes and in those who have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Paxlovid is a combination of a new molecule developed specifically to disable SARS-CoV-2 and ritonavir, an HIV medication that helps slow the breakdown of the coronavirus-specific molecule.

The company has begun manufacturing and packaging the drug in factories in Ireland, Germany and Italy, and it has projected having 180,000 pill packs available by the end of the year and 50 million in 2022, the Washington Post reported. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is expected to announce this week that it has purchased 10 million courses of Paxlovid.

The FDA is already reviewing data on Merck's antiviral COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, and an external advisory committee is set to meet on Nov. 30 to assess its safety and effectiveness.

Merck also halted its clinical trial of molnupiravir after concluding that it cut the risk of hospitalization and death in half. The Biden administration has already purchased 3.1 million treatment courses of Merck's drug, for $2.2 billion.

An FDA spokeswoman did not respond to questions about when an advisory panel might meet to discuss the Pfizer drug, the Post reported.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on COVID treatments.

SOURCES: Pfizer, Inc., news release, Nov. 16, 2021; Washington Post

Comments / 59

The Shankster
5d ago

Pushing the Big Lie when OSHA even suspended their mandate. We need to investigate how many in Congress have ties to Pfizer.

Reply(6)
19
The Shankster
5d ago

Democrats MSNBC says truck drivers shortage is due to "racism". Too many "White" drivers. This just keeps getting better and better.

Reply(4)
12
Jan Bell
5d ago

The DumocRATS keep pushing their poison onto the American people, this poison kills, children are getting heart problems because of the poison, in Astrea your not allowed to leave your home if you haven’t gotten the vaccine, police patrol the streets, supper markets everywhere people go and ask for their papers, if you have no papers you go to jail if the United States government gets their way that’s what it will be like here.

Reply(2)
8
Related
The Weather Channel

Plant-based Antiviral Treatment Effective for All Strains of COVID-19: Study

A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Many psychiatric patients are getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'

Most prescriptions for the medication gabapentin are for unapproved uses—and many patients end up taking it along with drugs that create potentially dangerous interactions. That's the conclusion of a new study that looked at "off-label" use of gabapentin. In the United States, the drug is officially approved for treating certain seizures and some forms of nerve pain.
HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden’s Plan to Keep Unvaccinated Out of Hospitals

Pfizer’s COVID antiviral treatment pills will cost $5 billion, and the government plans to distribute them to vulnerable groups as soon as the FDA approves the drug on an emergency basis. With the introduction of two antiviral treatments that have been proven effective in clinical trials, the threat of COVID...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Antiviral#Pill#Healthday News#The U S Fda
Daily Mail

FDA says it wants 55 YEARS to process FOIA requests about COVID-19 vaccines - meaning data may not be available to the public until 2076

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is requesting more than a half-century to review and release information to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the public. The agency is being sued by Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, a group made up of more than 30 professors and scientists, hoping to access information they believe can help cure vaccine skepticism in some people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

FDA Action Alert: Takeda, Aadi and Fennec

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a few PDUFA dates for the Thanksgiving Holiday week. Here’s a look. Takeda’s Maribavir for CMV Infections After Transplant. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a target action date of November 23, 2021, for its maribavir as treatment for post-transplant recipients with refractory cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection with or without resistance. The FDA’s Advisory Committee unanimously recommended its approval on October 7. The recommendations were based on data from the Phase II and III trials.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Kids 5-11 and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have three girls, ages 6, 8, and 11. They have been attending school virtually for the past year and a half, and I have been limiting their encounters with friends and family due to COVID-19. Although I am vaccinated for COVID-19, I'm not still sure if my children should be. I'm worried about side effects and how effective the vaccine will be in young children. Do you have any advice?
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
smarteranalyst.com

Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Booster Gets FDA Approval for People 18 & Above

The booster dose of Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech’s (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine has received extended authorization for emergency use from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for people aged 18 years and older. The booster dose provided by the healthcare companies is to be administered a minimum of six months...
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

FDA panel member opposed to COVID booster for all explains why

NEW YORK - The Food and Drug Administration, which approved the use of boosters for COVID-19 by two drug manufacturers Friday, bypassed the recommendation of an advisory committee. The group was opposed to the booster for all adults in the United States. A member of that committee, Dr. Paul Offit,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer Shocking Vaccine Contracts With Governments New Data Is Out

Not too long ago, we addressed some shocking data about Pfizer’s secret deals with some countries’ governments. Experts continue to advise people from all over the world to take the vaccines in order to be safe and stop the pandemic. Now, Pfizer is under scrutiny by Washington Post and Citizen.org. Check out some pretty interesting data that has been reportedly leaked.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

US authorizes Covid boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s

The United States authorized the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine boosters for all people aged 18 and older on Friday, as the world's hardest-hit country enters a new winter wave of the pandemic. The vast majority of those people becoming hospitalized or dying with Covid are unvaccinated, and the best way to control the winter wave would be to reach those people, rather than topping up the vaccinated, the critics said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedCity News

BioMarin Pharma sees big things for first FDA-approved dwarfism drug

Children whose dwarfism stems from achondroplasia have had few treatment choices other than surgeries to address spinal or limb complications. A drug is now available that could head off some of those problems in the first place. The FDA has approved a BioMarin Pharmaceutical therapy that addresses the genetic mutation at the root of the inherited disorder.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wired

New Covid Drugs Are Here—and They Could Change the Pandemic

First, in early October, the transnational pharmaceutical company Merck and a biotech company called Ridgeback announced that molnupiravir, a decades-old antiviral drug invented at Emory University, reduced the risk of hospitalizations and deaths in people with Covid-19 by a respectable 50 percent. Then, in early November, the equally transnational pharmaceutical company Pfizer (you might remember it from its mRNA-based Covid vaccine) announced that its purpose-built antiviral Paxlovid likewise reduced the hospital-and-death risk in high-risk Covid patients by a whopping 89 percent.
PHARMACEUTICALS
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy