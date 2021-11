Now in the second season where the COVID-19 pandemic has become a real factor for NBA teams, the Sixers have become the unfortunate location of an outbreak. It began when Tobias Harris was pulled shortly before the matchup with the Chicago Bulls on November 3rd. Just 40 minutes before the scheduled tip-off, Tobias was pulled from the court and entered health and safety protocols as a result of a positive test.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO