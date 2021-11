Since their relationship was confirmed in May, there have been many questions about John Mulaney and Olivia Munn dating. For example, “what?” and “who?” and “wait, which Olivia?” Then, in September, Mulaney announced that he and Munn are expecting a baby together, fueling further questions, like “excuse me?” and “really?” and “didn’t he, like, just announce his divorce?” However, a few weeks later, Us Weekly claimed that their relationship was facing “uncertainty.” Now, a new L.A. Times interview with Munn seems to imply the opposite. So, the question remains: Are John Mulaney and Olivia Munn still together or what?

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO