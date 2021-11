The first Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl patch notes are already out in the wild, revealing what features will need to be added via day-one update. The patch notes were posted on Nintendo's official site and are largely composed of additional online features for the Grand Underground, Super Contest Show, Union Room, and Mystery Gift feature, which obviously you wouldn't miss if you never connected your Switch to the internet anyway. It will also add the newly revealed Ramanas Park to the endgame, a special area populated by legendary Pokemon which wasn't part of the original Diamond and Pearl.

