Chattanooga, TN

Ending the Mask Mandate

By Jillian Waterhouse, Opinion Editor
 7 days ago

Last night, Randy Boyd announced the decision to lift the mask mandate at all University of Tennessee campuses during the last week of fall semester classes. The mandate was lifted as a result of Bill Lee’s support of a bill, SB9014/HB9077, which bans any state entity from having mask or vaccine...

