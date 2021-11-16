UTC Celebrates Veterans Day

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – First responders are honoring the life of Marc Olson with a memorial procession from Fort Collins to Fort Morgan. Olson died while flying a groundbreaking night mission over the Kruger Rock Fire in Estes Park on Nov. 16.
Olson was described as a highly-decorated veteran of both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force with 32 years of service. During his 42 years of flight, Olson amassed more than 8,000 total flight hours with 1,000 hours of NVG flight, including in combat and civilian flight.
The Colorado Local Assistance State Team helped organize a memorial procession for Olson on Monday. The community and local emergency agencies were invited to line the route to show his family support.
The procession began at 10 a.m. at the Larimer County Coroner’s Office located at 1600 Prospect Parkway in Fort Collins and concluded at Heer Funeral Home in Fort Morgan. Aircraft were also part of the procession.
Larimer County was using a contractor, Colorado Fire Aviation, for the first time. There is no indication from investigators why the plane went down.
Olson will be laid to rest in Texas.
