Festival

UTC Celebrates Veterans Day

By Zoe Morton, Staff Writer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeterans Day honors the efforts and contributions of all United States Military veterans who served the United States in the armed forces. Veterans Day marks the anniversary of the end of World War I on Nov. 12, 1918, serving as a permanent reminder of the war which shifted America’s political, social,...

Related
tribaltribune.com

Veterans gather at Inchelium school, share stories with students ahead of Veterans Day

INCHELIUM – Thursday (November 11) is Veterans Day, a time to honor military veterans and those that are still serving. First recognized as Armistice Day in 1919, the origins of Veterans Day lie with the end of World War I. The date marks when Germany and the Allies signed a 1918 agreement to end war hostilities. The fighting ceased on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
INCHELIUM, WA
CBS Pittsburgh

Rocky Bleier, Other Veterans Gather As Part Of Veterans Advocacy Day

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – Sunday was a day to give back to the men and women who have served the United States. Volunteers from all across the area gathered in McKees Rocks to lend a hand to those who have served. Veterans’ Advocacy Day gave veterans the chance to meet with friends and talk with the staff from local veterans support organizations like the VA and the Veterans Leadership Program. A former Steeler and U.S. Army veteran was also on hand. “Veterans talk to veterans,” said Rocky Bleier. “What we’re really trying to get accomplished is getting the word out. We’ve got a core that has turned up here today and hopefully within their circle of friends they will continue to send out the message and reinforce it – that what the VA has to offer is important.” Organizers said they want to thank the veterans for their service and remind them they are not forgotten.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
sunflowerstatejournal.com

House passes vaccine mandate bill

(Developing: Will be updated) Battling back against the federal government, the Kansas House on Monday passed a bill over the objections of the business community that would fine companies that don't waive federal vaccine mandates for religious or medical reasons. The House voted 78-40 to pass the bill, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy reveals what submarine crashed into near China

The unknown object that U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck in the South China Sea on October 2 was an underwater mountain, according to a recently concluded investigation reported by USNI News on Monday. On Monday, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News that the...
MILITARY
KATC News

Native Americans and why they serve

For some, the Indigenous commitment to the U.S. military doesn’t make sense. Why would Indians serve a country that overran their homelands, suppressed their cultures, and confined them to reservations?
MILITARY
FOX59

Native American confirmed as head of National Park Service

The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved the nomination of Charles “Chuck” Sams III as National Park Service director, which will make him the first Native American to lead the agency that oversees more than 131,000 square miles of parks and other landmarks. Some conservationists hailed Sams’ confirmation as a commitment to equitable partnership with tribes, the original stewards of the land. Sams told the Confederated Umatilla Journal that he's deeply honored. Sams has said he would work to ensure that Indigenous history of National Park Service lands is included. Sams is Cayuse and Walla Walla and lives on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Oregon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KOLD-TV

Tucson soldier laid to rest decades after going missing in Korean War

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On this Veterans Day, a soldier from Tucson, who served in the Korean War, was laid to rest decades after he went missing. Thursday, Nov. 11 was a bittersweet day for Glenn Collins’ family. They finally have some closure after 71 years. Collins was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950 at the age of 21. He was serving in the Army in North Korea.
TUCSON, AZ
The Baltimore Sun

Dan Rodricks: For this Vietnam veteran, living a life of gratitude and growing a legacy in the land | COMMENTARY

Kenny Braitman has lived a life of gratitude, and, when you hear his story, the reason seems obvious: Fifty-three years ago, he was a young Marine who survived vicious, hand-to-hand combat on a hill in what was then South Vietnam. You will not find his name among the 58,318 that appear on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington. His gratefulness, however, rises not merely from ...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA Today

Women would be required to register with the Selective Service if this amendment becomes law

WASHINGTON – For the first time in history, women may be on the cusp of being included in future U.S. military drafts. When Congress returns from Thanksgiving recess, they will be working overtime to approve the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, a must-pass national security package. It includes an amendment that would require women ages 18 to 25 to register for the Selective Service, alongside men.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

First Responders Honor Life Of Pilot Marc Olson With Memorial Procession

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – First responders are honoring the life of Marc Olson with a memorial procession from Fort Collins to Fort Morgan. Olson died while flying a groundbreaking night mission over the Kruger Rock Fire in Estes Park on Nov. 16. (credit: CBS) Olson was described as a highly-decorated veteran of both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force with 32 years of service. During his 42 years of flight, Olson amassed more than 8,000 total flight hours with 1,000 hours of NVG flight, including in combat and civilian flight. (credit: CBS) The Colorado Local Assistance State Team helped organize a memorial procession for Olson on Monday. The community and local emergency agencies were invited to line the route to show his family support. The procession began at 10 a.m. at the Larimer County Coroner’s Office located at 1600 Prospect Parkway in Fort Collins and concluded at Heer Funeral Home in Fort Morgan. Aircraft were also part of the procession. (credit: CBS) Larimer County was using a contractor, Colorado Fire Aviation, for the first time. There is no indication from investigators why the plane went down. Olson will be laid to rest in Texas.
FORT MORGAN, CO
Columbia Daily Tribune

'I cried so hard': Veterans United Foundation grant will transform The Center Project

When The Center Project, mid-Missouri's LGBTQ resource center, moved into its new location at 805 Fairview Ave. in April, the center's board knew the 100-year-old house would need considerable improvements. The board also knew those improvements would requirement substantial funding. Without it, projects would have to happen in dribs and drabs. ...
COLUMBIA, MO
theutcecho.com

The Global Fun of International Education Week 2021

International Education Week, known as “IEW,” is a joint initiative by the U.S. Department of State and Education that highlights the various benefits of international education and exchange activities. Universities across the entire country partake in this special week every year, with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga being no exception.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
manisteenews.com

Midlanders gather to celebrate Veterans Day

A crowd gathered in front of the Midland Veterans Memorial in Downtown Midland late Thursday morning to honor past and present veterans. Joe Dufort, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3651, acted as the master of ceremonies. Dufort welcomed those present and explained the significance of Veterans Day and its ceremonies.
POLITICS

