Assistant Math Professor at UTC, Eleni Panagiotou, received a $537,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to continue her research on human cells this past August. Panagiotou is a foundational piece for the research going on in the Math department. She is originally from Greece and has held math positions everywhere from Switzerland to California. She came to UTC when the Math department was looking for someone to lead research.

