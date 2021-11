The district held its middle school “Student Return to Learn Extravaganza 2021” on October 23 at Plummer Middle School. The event is a way to get students back in school by showing them how much they matter to Aldine ISD and that whatever obstacles they are experiencing can be overcome with help, and that school is vital to help them thrive now and in their future.

ALDINE, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO