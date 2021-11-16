Fortnite collabs with ‘Naruto’ and includes more than just skins

Epic has officially confirmed that Naruto (specifically Naruto Shippuden) is coming to Fortnite as its latest crossover. In 2005, America was introduced to a little ninja boy named Naruto Uzumaki. 16 years later, a new generation of Fortnite players is being introduced (or perhaps reintroduced) to Naruto as a new skin available for purchase. Thankfully, he doesn't belong to that other Uzumaki crew, and a generation of anime weebs was spared some trauma. The shonen protagonist introduced us to a land full of ninja warriors and one little outcast with a fox demon trapped inside him, quickly becoming one of the highest-selling manga and anime series on earth, spawning numerous movies, spin-offs, and merch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO