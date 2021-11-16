ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Didn’t Just Re-Record an Album—She Reclaimed Her Humanity

By Katy Mayfield
msmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift’s re-recorded Red examines a relationship’s power differential, the brutality of fame—and the male gaze behind both. The day fans have been crying in their showers and threatening to break up with their partners for has arrived: Taylor Swift released Red (Taylor’s Version), or Red TV, last Friday....

