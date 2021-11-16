ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTC Assistant Math Professor Receives Prestigious Grant

By Mary Kate Sheppard, Staff Writer
 7 days ago

Assistant Math Professor at UTC, Eleni Panagiotou, received a $537,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to continue her research on human cells this past August. Panagiotou is a foundational piece for the research going on in the Math department. She is originally from Greece and has held math positions everywhere...

