UTC Assistant Math Professor Receives Prestigious Grant

Felician University is currently seeking a full-time Teacher Education and Pedagogy faculty,to join an energetic campus community and dedicated Schoolof Education faculty whose excellence is reflected in its Franciscan mission, diversity, and student success in the preparation of new teachers and other school personnel. We are seeking faculty with expertise in and a working knowledge of Special Education, and Pedagogical Preparation of pre-service teachers and experience serving in P12 schools. Successful candidates will be expected to provide the knowledge and skills students need to pursue a career in education, particularly Special Education, be actively involved in current and best practices of P12 schools, prepared to be actively involved in scholarly work, and provide service to the University, the community, and the profession.

LODI, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO