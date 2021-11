The Bath County Chamber of Commerce hosted a guy’s night out on Monday at Bacova Beer Co. The event was meant to get members of the community out to support the business. “I think (Bacova Beer Co.) is really important to the community; we have a lot of people who just come here and socialize,” said employee Emily Ellis. “It’s a place when you have visitors, you can bring them. We like to host events; we like to have music for people to come here. The community loves it.” (Recorder photos b...

BATH COUNTY, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO