NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Vikings Restore Hope With Impressive Win Over Chargers

By Will Ragatz
 6 days ago

The Vikings needed that one.

They'd been battling in practice every week, fighting through injuries to key players, and getting tantalizingly close only to have their hearts ripped out. After frustrating losses to the Cowboys and Ravens dropped them to 3-5 and threatened to completely derail a crucial season, the Vikings showed what they're capable of in an impressive road victory over a good Chargers team.

At the center of it all was a much-needed level of aggressiveness from Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins that allowed the Vikings to put an opponent away instead of letting them back into the game. Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, and Eric Kendricks all shined, while backups like Mason Cole and Camryn Bynum continued to play surprisingly well filling in for starters on the COVID list.

Now the Vikings come back home for their first of four key divisional games against the Packers and Bears over the final eight weeks. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay are coming to Minneapolis sporting an 8-2 record, but they'll also be without a few key players in Jaire Alexander, Aaron Jones, and Za'Darius Smith.

This is a big opportunity for the Vikings. With a victory over their hated rivals, they would get back to .500, continue to push for a wild card spot in the NFC, and prove they should be taken seriously despite all their one-score losses in the first half of the year.

Let's check in on the power rankings to see how much the Chargers win causes the Vikings to jump, as well as what national writers have to say about this up-and-down Minnesota team.

Jenny Vrentas, SI.com: No. 17 (Up 1 spot)

This week, the Vikings ended up on the right side of a one-score game. Mike Zimmer clearly listened to The MMQB Monday Morning Podcast’s questioning of his decision not to go for the win at the end of regulation last week against Baltimore and this week went for it on a fourth-and-2 to ice a big win against the Chargers that keeps them in the playoff mix.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 14 (Up 7 spots)

The Vikings' offense needed to start taking chances again. The attack had become increasingly conservative in recent weeks, with Kirk Cousins repeatedly throwing short of the sticks. That changed in Sunday's win over the Chargers, a critical victory in which Justin Jefferson re-established himself as the most explosive playmaker on the team. Jefferson was uncoverable at times, finishing with nine catches for 143 yards, including the crucial 27-yard catch late in the fourth quarter that helped Minnesota run out the clock to seal the win. Per Next Gen Stats, Cousins was 5-for-6 for 114 yards when targeting Jefferson more than 10 yards downfield. It's a trend that must continue with a critical showdown against the Packers on tap.

Vikings Injury Report: Four Players Miss Practice For 'Non Injury Related' Reasons

Garrett Bradbury Back With Vikings' Starting Offense at Wednesday's Practice

Vikings Activate Harrison Smith From COVID List, Designate Patrick Peterson to Return to Practice

Bleacher Report Staff: No. 17 (Up 5 spots)

For the Minnesota Vikings, the theme of the 2021 season had been close but no cigar. Over the first nine weeks of the year, Minnesota played seven games that were decided by one score. The Vikings were 2-5 in those games.Sunday's trip to Los Angeles was another close one. Only this time, Minnesota was able to seal the deal.Thanks to 294 passing yards and two scores from quarterback Kirk Cousins and 118 total yards from running back Dalvin Cook, the Vikings earned a seven-point victory that got Minnesota to within a game of .500 for the season.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 19 (Up 2 spots)

That was an impressive road victory over the Chargers. But now they face a big one at home against the Packers. It's a big game for Kirk Cousins.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 15 (Up 4 spots)

Justin Jefferson needs more targets. The Vikings are 3-1 in games in which he gets 10 targets, and should have been 4-0 (the loss was at Arizona when Minnesota missed a 37-yard field goal at the end). That means they're 1-4 in games that Jefferson doesn't get double-digit targets. The one win was a last-second win over the winless Lions. This is not a coincidental trend: The Vikings' first priority each week needs to be getting Jefferson the ball as often as possible, because he's one of the best receivers in the NFL. It shouldn't be that hard to figure out.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 17 (Up 3 spots)

The Vikings are doing better with the one-possession games and their offense is at its best when Dalvin Cook's power running and Justin Jefferson's downfield receiving set the tone. They are developing back into pesky NFC wild-card hopefuls.

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 11 (Up 7 spots)

Eight of their nine games have been decided by one score, but Minnesota has won three of the past five to close the gap to a half-game for the final NFC playoff spot.

Mike Florio, PFT: No. 15 (Up 2 spots)

The dream of a 9-8 finish, the No. 7 seed, and a quick exit from the postseason survives.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: No. 17 (Up 2 spots)

ESPN Staff: No. 19 (Up 1 spot)

Most important remaining game: Sunday vs. Packers

The Vikings are currently No. 8 in the NFC playoff picture and only a half-game behind seventh-seeded Carolina — who they beat in Week 6. At 4-5, the Vikings must string together wins to stay in the fight for one of the final two wild-card spots. Plus, remember when Aaron Rodgers told Chicago Bears fans. "I own you"? He has an even more compelling case against Minnesota, having thrown 50 touchdown passes to seven interceptions in his career — a 7-1 ratio that is the best by any QB versus a single opponent, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The Vikings are far behind the Packers in the NFC North pecking order, but games like this always carry more weight. — Courtney Cronin

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

IN THIS ARTICLE
It was Sunday Bloody Sunday in the upper reaches of the NFL Power Rankings. Six of the top 10 teams in our rankings entering Week 9 went down on Sunday. Two of those teams -- the Bills and Cowboys -- were involved in stunning upsets. The losses destabilized the "superpower zone" of our rankings and brought into focus an increasingly apparent reality at the season's virtual midpoint: This thing is wide open, especially in the bonkers AFC.
NFL
NFL
