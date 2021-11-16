ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Exec Who Led Engine No 1 Exxon Campaign to Leave

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Penner was in charge of Engine No. 1's active engagement practice. The executive who led Engine No. 1’s campaign to overhaul the board of Exxon Mobil Corp. is leaving the firm. Charlie Penner was in charge of Engine No. 1’s active engagement practice. In May, the upstart investment...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Apple worker who led protest movement is leaving after settlement

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Cher Scarlett, an Apple engineer who created a protest movement within the company over pay transparency and other workplace issues, is leaving the iPhone maker after reaching a settlement. Scarlett wouldn’t provide details about the...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Exclusive-Engine No. 1 partner leaves hedge fund after successful challenge of Exxon

BOSTON (Reuters) -Engine No. 1's head of active engagement Charlie Penner, who conceived and quarterbacked this year's successful board challenge at Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) that stunned the corporate world, is leaving the sustainability-focused hedge fund. Penner, a partner at Engine No. 1, has informed the firm that he is...
BUSINESS
motor1.com

Tesla exec outlines who ‘real competition’ is

As more and more EV startups emerge the term “Tesla Killer” is often thrown around, however the firm’s Head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha insists the real competition remains internal combustion engine vehicles. Viecha took to Twitter to state that over 90% of vehicles sold this year will be traditionally powered and that this is Tesla’s main concern.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Gene Farrell, Smartsheet exec at center of 2017 Amazon lawsuit, leaving to become fintech CEO

Gene Farrell, Smartsheet‘s chief strategy and product officer, is leaving to become CEO of a financial technology startup, the Bellevue-based work management technology company said in a regulatory filing this morning. Farrell is joining Vanilla, a Los Angeles-based estate-planning platform founded in 2019 by entrepreneur and financial advisor Steve Lockshin.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Exxon Mobil Corp#Reuters#Jana Partners#Bloomberg
9to5Mac

Apple exec explains the creation of its Shot on iPhone campaign

One of the most important campaigns for the iPhone is “Shot on iPhone.” It started in 2014, and in a new interview with Adweek, Apple VP Tor Myhren explained how the company created it. Envisioned from the start for outdoor placement, “Shot on iPhone” was “a ridiculously simple idea,” Myhren...
CELL PHONES
rigzone.com

$15B Aramco Deal Goes Awry

Reliance and Saudi Aramco signed a non-binding letter of intent in August 2019. Reliance Industries Ltd. scrapped a plan announced more than two years ago to sell a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemicals unit to Saudi Arabian Oil Co. as the Indian company focuses on its renewable energy investments. “Due...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
AFP

Activision Blizzard chief may step down if misconduct not fixed: media

The chief of Activision Blizzard, accused of mishandling harassment complaints at the video giant, has signaled he would consider stepping down if he cannot quickly fix company culture, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Bobby Kotick, who has led the company for three decades, told senior executives during a meeting on Friday that he could leave if the problems with misconduct aren't solved "with speed," the Journal reported, citing sources at Activision. Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. The turmoil at the company comes in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that Kotick has for years been looped into reports of abuse that included an allegation of rape, but did not share all that he knew with the board of directors.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Top USA Rig Owner Tumbles on Profit Squeezing Inflation

Helmerich's warning follows similar commentary by America's No. 2 provider of frack pumps. Helmerich & Payne Inc. suffered its worst decline since early in the pandemic as the biggest U.S. oil-rig operator posted a steeper-than-expected loss and warned of ballooning costs amid worsening energy-industry inflation. Helmerich announced capital spending will...
BUSINESS
imore.com

Apple exec reveals the secret behind 'Shot on iPhone' campaign

Apple's VP of marketing has revealed the secret behind 'Shot on iPhone'. Tor Myhren says SOI was a "ridiculously simple idea". Apple's VP of marketing Tor Myhren has revealed the secret behind the 'Shot on iPhone' campaign that Apple has used to champion the power of the camera in all of its best iPhones including the most recent iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy