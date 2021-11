The stock price of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTH) fell by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTH) – a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases – fell by over 15% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Cyclo Therapeutics announcing the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,950,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6 per share.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO