Paris, France, 5 Nov 2021, Flokimooni Launches a Decentralized Platform with NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace , and a Dex & Launchpad platform. Flokimooni is bigger than Cryptocurrency. It is a revolution or rightly put, an unstoppable movement. What this means is that a community of Flokimoonies is executing the project. The community is unique and different going by the amount of action and effort that are injected into the project. What is more, the project is derived from Shiba Inu’s meme-based token. The members and enthusiasts of Shiba Inu are solely responsible for its creation.

