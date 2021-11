Ready to Upgrade the Family Ride? Here’s What to Consider. When buying your next family vehicle, you don’t have to sacrifice style for functionality. Not only have minivans come a long way (can you say comeback?) both in terms of looks and technology, but family-oriented buyers now have a wide variety of vehicle types and classes to choose from. Here’s how you can narrow down the seemingly endless combination of sizes, trims and features to choose a family car.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO