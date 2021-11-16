Baltimore Ravens Release RB Le’Veon Bell

Somehow, inexplicably, we need to talk about whether or not to start Le’Veon Bell in fantasy football in Week 10. Quite frankly, I’m beginning to suspect that the concept of time is an imaginary construct that is circular, not linear — but I’ll save my conspiracy theory for another day. Bell has worked his way into the running back rotation for one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL. What should fantasy managers do with him in Week 10?

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO