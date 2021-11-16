ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens Release RB Le’Veon Bell

By Cale Berger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens released running back Le’Veon Bell on Tuesday. Bell signed with Baltimore back on Sept. 7, and was activated from the practice squad in early October. He rushed for 83 yards...

