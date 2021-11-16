8 real estate myths you should never believe

More and more real estate transactions are being purchased, listed and sold with Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrency as they become more popular and socially acceptable. The real estate industry is changing dramatically as new technologies and services influence the way society completes real estate transactions. One of the emerging technologies of the last decade is cryptocurrency. The growing popularity of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum has enabled some individuals to sell or buy a house with cryptocurrency as the sole medium of exchange. Buying a home with cryptocurrency like Bitcoin is becoming more common. In fact, some believe that cryptocurrency will revolutionalize the future of real estate transactions. A recent article on real estate said about this new surge: “Bitcoin is known as the first and most stable decentralized cryptocurrency in the world. As this currency is exchanged between parties, a block of information is added to a publicly viewable chain of data that keeps a record of all transactions made via blockchain technology. Ethereum is another form of cryptocurrency that uses smart contracts to complete transactions. For instance, a smart contract will state that when a consumer pays the supplier a set amount of Ether tokens, the supplier will provide the consumer with a product or service. These transactions are also public. Active Companies in the markets today include Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO), Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (OTCQX: BCHG), Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), the AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSE: HOLD), Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK).

