ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

8 real estate myths you should never believe

By Michael Dehoyos
mediafeed.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal estate investment myths are all around us. However, investing in real estate is a huge step toward financial independence. For first-time investors, investing in real estate could be both a thrilling and confusing time. Even after doing extensive research, it is difficult to discern the factual from the inaccurate information...

mediafeed.org

Comments / 0

Related
Westport News

How to Apply Warren Buffett's Investment Approach to Real Estate

At just 11 years old, Warren Buffett learned one of his first lessons about investing. He bought three shares of stock at $38, which quickly dropped to $27 before slowly creeping back up to $40. Young Buffett sold the shares for a small profit. Later, that stock jumped up to $200 a share. Feeling the regret of selling so quickly, he realized the importance of patience in long-term investing.
REAL ESTATE
Maryland Reporter

Five Lead Generation Mistakes Real Estate Agents Should Avoid

All real estate agents are well aware that when it comes to the real estate business, success depends on how effective their real estate lead generation strategies are in getting them new leads. Now, many agents are unaware that they could be making mistakes that could be adversely impacting their efforts. They need to re-think their lead generation strategies.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#Real Estate Company#Bloomberg#Redfin Corp
probuilder.com

Why the Real Estate Market May Never Be the Same

Over the past two years, homebuyers have discovered a housing market redefined by inflated prices, cutthroat competition, and virtual house hunting. Throughout 2020, 63 percent of North American home buyers made at least one offer on a home that they had never stepped into, The New York Times reports. Covid-era...
REAL ESTATE
Bisnow

NYC Commercial Real Estate Brokers Say They've Never Been More Confident

Even in light of the slew of existential threats facing the industry, commercial brokers’ confidence is on the rise. The Real Estate Board of New York’s quarterly real estate broker confidence report showed its Current Conditions Index for commercial brokers spiked to hit a record high of 36, up from 20 the quarter before and above the previous peak of 32 from Q4 2019. For residential brokers, the index hit 56, a slight decline from the quarter before.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Let You Invest In Real Estate Without Owning Property, but Here Are The Downsides

Dipping your toes into the real estate market sounds like a great idea on paper, but it takes lots of upfront capital. Then there’s the constant maintenance, the ever-changing housing market, and the responsibility of finding reliable tenants for your short- or long-term rentals. After adding up all the costs, you might decide that real estate investing isn’t as easy as you’d imagined.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Why You Need a Real Estate Team

Building a real estate team is becoming an increasingly popular career move. After all, it’s the best way to take your business to the next level. A team allows you to hit goals that would be difficult to achieve on your own. While the benefits are substantial, there are two important questions to ask yourself before deciding to form a real estate team:
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
The Motley Fool

This Underrated Real Estate Stock Could Make You Richer

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company owns and operates many of the towers that power cell networks. However, American Tower is expanding its business into adjacent markets, and that growth strategy has the potential to supercharge its performance in the coming years. In this...
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Is Your Real Estate CRM Working for You or Against You?

Your real estate CRM is an important tool. When it works, it’s invaluable. If it doesn’t, it may stifle your progress. Here’s how you can ensure your real estate CRM is keeping your daily activities on track, so you can increase your income and live the good life!. Database. A...
REAL ESTATE
realtybiznews.com

Real Estate: Should You Double as Property Manager & Primary Contractor?

The real estate market in late 2021 is still booming, but it’s largely still a seller’s market. And while this is great for the real estate business (and for eager seller’s), some property managers are having a hard time trying to keep up. But what about those property managers who...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

No, the housing market isn’t about to crash—but Redfin does say some good news awaits buyers in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It’s understandable that some sidelined home shoppers think this unprecedented housing market is set to pop. They see an ongoing real estate run—which has sent U.S. home prices soaring 19.9% over the most recent 12-month period—that echoes the last frenzy, which ultimately culminated in the 2008 housing crash and subsequent foreclosure crisis.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Experts Believe Cryptocurrency is Expected to Revolutionize the Future of Real Estate Transactions

More and more real estate transactions are being purchased, listed and sold with Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrency as they become more popular and socially acceptable. The real estate industry is changing dramatically as new technologies and services influence the way society completes real estate transactions. One of the emerging technologies of the last decade is cryptocurrency. The growing popularity of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum has enabled some individuals to sell or buy a house with cryptocurrency as the sole medium of exchange. Buying a home with cryptocurrency like Bitcoin is becoming more common. In fact, some believe that cryptocurrency will revolutionalize the future of real estate transactions. A recent article on real estate said about this new surge: “Bitcoin is known as the first and most stable decentralized cryptocurrency in the world. As this currency is exchanged between parties, a block of information is added to a publicly viewable chain of data that keeps a record of all transactions made via blockchain technology. Ethereum is another form of cryptocurrency that uses smart contracts to complete transactions. For instance, a smart contract will state that when a consumer pays the supplier a set amount of Ether tokens, the supplier will provide the consumer with a product or service. These transactions are also public. Active Companies in the markets today include Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO), Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (OTCQX: BCHG), Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), the AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSE: HOLD), Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK).
MARKETS
TIME

Buying a House Feels Impossible These Days. Here Are 6 Innovative Paths to Homeownership

A dozen Grade-A eggs will run you about $0.40 more than they did a year ago, and you’ll have to fork over $0.66 more for a pound of ground beef. At the gas pump, a gallon of unleaded is now $1.23 higher than it was in 2020. But few year-over-year price increases compare to what’s happened to the American housing market. The sale price of a median home in the U.S. has ballooned by more than $67,000 in the past year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis — surging from just under $338,000 to nearly $405,000.
REAL ESTATE
mediafeed.org

11 money questions you should be able to answer by 25

If you’re looking to build wealth or maintain solid financial health, you need to set a strong foundation. Learning about money isn’t always top of mind when you’re just starting to adult — but it should be because mastering the basics can make major milestones in your life so much easier. Here are 11 money questions you should be able to answer when you turn 25.
PERSONAL FINANCE
sandiegouniontribune.com

Where should you keep your estate planning documents?

Dear Liz: What do you do with your will or living trust once it’s created? Do you put the document in your home safe or a safe deposit box at the bank? Leave it with a friend or relative? What’s to prevent someone who has access to your property from destroying that document? I heard of such a case where the will was never found and the wrong relative took everything.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CoinDesk

As Crypto Bulls And Bears Abound, Who Should You Believe?

Every time the zeal for digital assets from crypto enthusiasts crescendos, so does the derision from crypto critics. Recently, as bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds made their debuts in the U.S. and the price of the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value leaped above $65,000, a world-renowned economist and a star bond fund manager took to social media and the airwaves to voice their concerns about digital assets.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy