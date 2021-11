The saying that when a girl goes through a rough breakup she changes her hair may be true in the case of singer Camila Cabello. The former Fifth Harmony member and her ex Shawn Mendes announced their split recently after two years together. Now, Cabello is debuting a new and dramatic look. The "Havana" singer shared her new look on Instagram. "I clean up ok," she captioned a picture of her hair dyed green and cut short, with an accompanying green dress.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO