Herc Holdings acquires Rapid Equipment Rental Limited, SkyKing Lift Rentals

The Thanksgiving travel rush is in full swing. This time of the year is one of the busiest times for airports across the country, so prepare for a crowd. RSW says the biggest tips it has for travelers are to plan ahead and arrive early as the airport is already seeing an increase in travelers. In the last five months alone, RSW has seen record-breaking traffic and is anticipating even breaking its record of 10.2-million airline passengers in 2019. More people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving as restrictions lift and people feel safer. AAA predicts 53.4-million Americans will be taking to the sky to see their loved ones. That is up 13% from 2020. The busiest day for travel will be the Sunday after Thanksgiving as people will be flying in and out of the airport to return home, WINK News reports. Additionally, during October, a record-breaking 769,524 passengers traveled through RSW, up 84% compared to October 2020 and 20% more than the passenger traffic in October 2019. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 71% compared to last year. This is the sixth consecutive month that RSW has reported record-breaking passenger traffic. The traffic leader in October was Southwest with 173,552 total passengers.

TRAVEL ・ 5 HOURS AGO