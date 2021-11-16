ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

For Will Smith, a break point leads to 'King Richard'

By Matt Rourke
Gettysburg Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Will Smith, a break point leads...

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
TENNIS
laloyolan.com

Will Smith hopes to ace the Williams sisters' story with 'King Richard'

Not even 20 miles from LMU's campus is Compton, the hometown of tennis megastars Serena and Venus Williams. However, there is one very important actor in their story who rarely gets as much recognition as them. Friday Nov. 19 marks the release of "King Richard," a film that follows the...
COMPTON, CA
theScore

Will Smith: Venus, Serena 'cried all the way through' film 'King Richard'

Will Smith elicited an emotional reaction from Venus and Serena Williams with his portrayal of their late father in "King Richard." Appearing on Tuesday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Smith explained how the Williams sisters wouldn't commit to attaching their names to his new film as executive producers until they saw it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
arcamax.com

Review: Will Smith rules in 'King Richard,' a Venus-and-Serena drama with a sharp spin

"Keep your stance open." These words, or some variation on them, form a steady refrain in "King Richard," Reinaldo Marcus Green's shrewd, slick and enormously satisfying drama about the forging of a pair of tennis superstars. To anyone who will listen (and some who won't), Richard Williams demands that his young daughters Venus and Serena use an open-stance technique, not the closed stance favored by most others. It's a nifty running gag, rooted in the truth: Richard and his then-wife, Oracene, really did teach their daughters this method, which would become more widely adopted in the wake of their fame and influence. And because sports dramas and biopics are all about tidy metaphors, it's also a lesson: Stay loose. Stay flexible. Keep an open mind.
TENNIS
WISH-TV

Patty Spitler reviews new Will Smith film ‘King Richard’

This week’s “Patty’s Pick” is “King Richard.” She gives it four out of five tennis balls. Watch the video above to see why. Entertaining yet informative, and based on a real-life scenario. “King Richard” stars Will Smith portraying the father figure and manager/teacher of Venus and Serena Williams. Yes, the two talented and award-winning black female tennis pros who dominated their sport. But how did this happen? What is the back story? This movie will show it all.
TENNIS
KCTV 5

'King Richard' puts Will Smith on center court as Venus and Serena's dad

Stage parents seldom fare well in movies and TV, but "King Richard" bucks that trend, placing Will Smith on center court in an overwhelmingly flattering portrait of tennis patriarch Richard Williams. Smith aces the performance, which is the main attribute in elevating the story above the standard sports-movie conventions. The...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Richard#Break Point
ESPN

From 'King Richard' to 'Ali': Will Smith's memorable performances in sports movies

Will Smith is a multitalented star, known for his outstanding careers in TV, film and music; but he is certainly no stranger to the sports world. He is an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and has a minority ownership stake in the Philadelphia 76ers. Even though he is West Philadelphia born and raised, Smith stars as a Compton, California, sports legend in his latest movie.
NFL
Washington Post

Will Smith delivers a ferocious, all-consuming star turn in ‘King Richard’

Will Smith delivers a ferocious, all-consuming performance in “King Richard,” a thoroughly entertaining portrait of Richard Williams — better known as Venus and Serena’s father. In this alternately funny, poignant and inspiring movie, the focus isn’t on the sports prodigies who would one day attain legendary status on the tennis...
TENNIS
blackchronicle.com

King Richard Dir. Reinaldo Marcus Green Compares Will Smith To LeBron James

The world is about to be reintroduced to Richard Williams in King Richard, the man who stopped at nothing to see his daughters Venus and Serena Williams become tennis superstars. Queens-maker Richard Williams’ story of penning a 78-page manifesto detailing his plan to ensure his daughters become the professional icons...
NBA
New York Post

‘King Richard’ review: Will Smith finally makes a good movie again

Running time: 138 minutes. Rated PG-13 (some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references.) In theaters and on HBO Max. The “Fresh Prince” is dead! Long live the “King!”. Will Smith resuscitates his sagging acting career with “King Richard,” an engrossing and unusual (in a good way)...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy