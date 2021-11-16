ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

3 Online Retail ETFs for Your Holiday Shopping List

By Aaron Levitt
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ymu7w_0cydj1D500
Getty Images

The smell of pumpkin spice is giving way to peppermint. Mariah Carey is getting a spike in her residual checks. Advertisements for Chia Pets are returning to the airwaves.

The holiday season shopping spree has officially begun – and that could be good news for a host of investments, including online retail exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

This year promises to be a bit different than the Black Fridays of yore. The way people shop has been fundamentally changing for years – from physical to digital – but the COVID-19 pandemic was rocket fuel for e-commerce.

We already got a taste of that during the 2020 holiday season, and while Americans won't face nearly the same COVID restrictions they did last year, e-commerce is still expected to play a huge role in late 2021's retail push.

A Deloitte survey shows that Americans plan on spending 62% of their holiday budget online, versus 33% in store (with the remaining 5% being spent via direct mail, catalog and other sources). While that figure is slightly down from last year's record 64%, it's still a clear majority and the second-largest figure ever.

That's great news for owners of e-commerce stocks. And better still for prospective new buyers: Many shares in the industry sit at relatively attractive valuations.

"While Internet & Direct Marketing retailers have historically traded at a premium P/E multiple to the broader consumer discretionary sector, the premium was recently below the historic average, creating a potential buying opportunity using ETFs," says Todd Rosenbluth, Head of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at independent research outfit CFRA.

Here, we look at three online retail ETFs worthy of a closer look, especially as the holiday season approaches. Each represents a different way to slice and dice the industry.

Data is as of Nov. 15.

1 of 3

Amplify Online Retail ETF

  • Assets under management: $905.5 million
  • Expenses: 0.65%, or $65 annually for every $10,000 invested

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY, $112.99) is the oldest and largest pure-play ETF covering the e-commerce world. It owns a basket of firms that derive "significant revenue from online and virtual retail sales." In this case, "significant" means that to be included in IBUY's underlying index, a company must generate 70% or more of their revenue from online sources.

IBUY must hold at least 75% of its assets in U.S.-based companies, and that's the case currently, with the remaining 25% invested in stocks from Germany (5.5%), China (4.6%) and the U.K. (3.9%), among others.

Holdings are equally weighted within their geographical pools, and the index is rebalanced semi-annually. Thus, $1.8 trillion Amazon.com (AMZN) – which has a massive presence in market capitalization-weighted retail ETFs – only makes up 1.7% of IBUY's assets at the moment, well outside the top 10. That gives smaller outfits, such as mid-caps BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) and The RealReal (REAL), just as much opportunity to make an impact on returns.

That's great for investors, because it provides them with more exposure to potentially faster-growing firms in e-commerce. It's much more difficult to move a big ship, such as Amazon and its $386 billion-plus in annual revenues, than it is to move the needle on smaller online retail companies.

This focus on large and little players alike seems a key to its success. IBUY has delivered a total return (price plus dividends) of 350% since inception in April 2016, versus 173% for the consumer discretionary sector and 148% for the S&P 500.

Perhaps the only strike against Amplify's fund is its cost. A few years ago, we might not have batted an eye at a 0.65% fee, but given that it's now common to see thematic ETFs charge 0.40% or less, IBUY seems a touch on the expensive side. However, given its returns, as well as a five-star rating from CFRA's forward-looking analysis methods, the price is justifiable.

Learn more about IBUY at the Amplify provider site.

2 of 3

ProShares Online Retail ETF

  • Assets under management: $890.8 million
  • Expenses: 0.58%

Of course, there's something to be said for owning a lot of Amazon.com. The firm's massive size and scope has allowed Amazon to keep on growing by simply plopping into new categories and often dominating thanks to sheer resources.

If you agree, you'll probably enjoy CFRA five-star rated ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN, $71.32), too.

ONLN focuses on global retailers that "principally sell online or through other non-store channels," which is similar to IBUY's focus. However, while IBUY is equally weighted, ONLN has a modified market cap-weighted approach to construction. In other words, the biggest firms – names like Amazon, Alibaba (BABA) and eBay (EBAY), among others – get the largest weights.

"CFRA has qualitative analytical STARS coverage of 11 global companies within the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail sub-industry, spread across four Buys, six Holds and one Strong Sell," Rosenbluth says. "AMZN and EBAY, which are the two Buy-recommended companies domiciled in the U.S, are the first- and third-largest positions in ONLN, representing a combined 29% of assets."

That's not necessarily a bad thing. For instance, CFRA expects Amazon to continue growing its e-commerce market share and its AWS cloud business, and believes that while some might have written EBAY off, "we see a place for multiple major third-party seller platforms and view EBAY's strong position in unique and secondhand goods, along with its iconic brand, as a foundation for a potentially greater, longer-duration return to growth."

It should be noted, however, that the ProShares Online Retail ETF's more conservative, large-cap focus can weigh on its returns. ONLN's three-year average annual return sits at 30.2% – 6.4 percentage points less than Amplify's IBUY. Fees also are a little pricey, too, though at 0.58% annually, they're cheaper than IBUY.

Learn more about ONLN at the ProShares provider site.

3 of 3

VanEck Retail ETF (RTH)

  • Assets under management: $245.8 million
  • Expenses: 0.35%

Our third option isn't what you'd typically consider an online retail ETF.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH, $193.18) is a fund that's full of brick-and-mortar dinosaurs. Just look at the top holdings: Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Home Depot (HD) and Best Buy (BBY) are a who's who of big-box retail.

Here's why RTH is nonetheless a good play on the growth of online spending:

For one, the aforementioned firms – and most of RTH's other holdings, for that matter – have survived the Amazonpocalypse by building out impressive omnichannel (physical plus digital) operations that evolved further during the pandemic. Walmart, for instance, is still a gusher of digital growth, with online sales jumping 79% year-over-year in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2021.

Also, RTH holds a few primarily online plays. Most noteworthy among them is – surprise, surprise – Amazon.com, which makes up nearly 19% of assets. China's JD.com (JD) and U.S. online home-goods store Wayfair (W) combine for another 5%.

Because of their mandates, the major online retail ETFs don't include many classic brick-and-mortar chains that have figured out how to navigate the new shopping environment. That's a real shame, because they're leaving several attractive holdings on the table.

By using RTH in conjunction with an ONLN or IBUY, investors can hold much more of the entire online retail pie, from up-and-comers to established digital names to omnichannel success stories.

And at 0.35%, there are no gripes about cost.

Learn more about RTH at the VanEck provider site.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Best Buy Headlines Busy Week of Retail Earnings

This week will be a short but busy one on Wall Street. U.S. stock markets are closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and trading will end early on Friday. However, there's still plenty of action packed into the three days leading up to the holiday, with Best Buy (BBY, $136.81) among several retail companies set to report earnings.
RETAIL
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Slip Despite Slew of Sturdy Retail Earnings

A day after the U.S. Commerce Department released better-than-expected retail sales data, corporate America followed up with a number of encouraging retail-industry reports. T.J. Maxx parent TJX Companies' (TJX, +5.8%) stock popped Wednesday after the off-price retailer delivered plenty of good news: Namely, third-quarter revenue and earnings beat Wall Street estimates, same-store sales jumped 12.7%, and the company signaled that supply-chain issues won't be a concern heading into the holiday season.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Get a Lift on Solid Retail Sales

The broader stock market gained ground today with investors bolstered by upbeat news from the retail sector. For starters, data from the Commerce Department showed retail sales rose 1.7% in October, above the 1.3% increase expected by economists. "American retailers racked up their best month since the rebates-led spike in March, suggesting inflation has yet to clamp down on purchasing power," says Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.
STOCKS
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
The Guardian

Black Friday: largest boycott planned by independent retailers

This Friday, independent retailers across the country will shut down their websites, donate their profits to charity and plant trees as part of a renewed drive against the rabid consumerism encouraged by large online sellers offering deals for Black Friday. About 85% of independent retailers will not participate this year...
RETAIL
WKRG

Deals on popular gifts for everyone on your shopping list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shopping early has its advantages. If you can get your gift-buying done before the holidays arrive, you’ll be better prepared to relax and enjoy all those special family moments the season brings. Shopping early also means you have the best chance to get the most popular items before they sell out.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Retail#Online Shopping#Shopping Online#Retail Industry#The Black Fridays Of Yore#Americans#Covid#Deloitte#Cfra
thepaypers.com

Paysafe research: online retailers face checkout problems during holiday season

New Paysafe-commissioned research has revealed that around 36% of retailers are experiencing online checkout problems during high customer volume months. With holiday season opened by Black Friday, many retail businesses are struggling to increase revenue during the online shopping boom month. According to the survey, 43% of the businesses have experience problems maintaining their online checkout during the holidays.
RETAIL
Forbes

Should Grocery Retailers Install Micro-Fulfillment Centers In Their Stores?

Brittain is a rapid grocery delivery, robotics, micro-fulfillment, supply chain, consultant, and strategy executive. As a report from eMarketer shows, at the height of the pandemic in 2020, many consumers ordered their groceries online — which resulted in 63.9% growth in e-commerce grocery sales that year. In 2021, the report estimates that e-commerce sales accounted for 10% of all grocery sales. By 2025, eMarketer predicts that online sales will make up about 17% of all sales.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Miami

Major Retailers Roll Back Thanksgiving Day Shopping And Close For The Holiday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday shopping season is upon us. Thanksgiving is Thursday, followed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, the trend of shopping early on Thanksgiving is dying down a bit. Most major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. which shouldn’t be a problem because most early Black Friday sales are available online, and some are available before Thanksgiving. Whether its post pandemic staffing issues or the popularity of simply shopping online, the major retailers say they’re  closing on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees time to spend with family. So to help with your holiday shopping, here’s a list...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
CNBC

Four ways holiday shopping has changed since the pandemic began

This holiday season is going to look a lot different for the retail industry and for consumers. Businesses are prepared to greet more customers at the store. E-commerce growth is expected to slow, but should top the $200 billion mark for the first time. Consumers have a new way to...
SHOPPING
Raleigh News & Observer

Has the supply chain jumbled your holiday list? Will you shop on Black Friday? Tell us

This holiday, shoppers are contending with supply chain disruptions that could impact every aspect of gift giving. We want to hear from you about two things: problems you’ve had with holiday shopping already because of supply chain issues, and what you have planned for Black Friday — because supply chain problems or not, Black Friday is definitely still a big deal!
SHOPPING
FOX31 Denver

Looking to get some holiday shopping done this weekend? Here are 17 early Black Friday deals we love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Thanksgiving is still several days away, but early Black Friday prices have already arrived on many popular name-brand items you’ll be proud to give. When it comes to deep discounts in a wide spectrum of categories, we’ve found low prices on everything from Chromebooks to […]
SHOPPING
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy