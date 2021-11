Fancy taking in an adventure that will have you navigating through icy caverns and over snow covered cliffs? Following in the Path of Giants may just be for you. Available to purchase and download right now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, after previously doing the business on Nintendo Switch, Steam and mobile, Path of Giants from the husband and wife Journey Bound Games team will require you to use teamwork, brains and a whole load of puzzle solving.

