Why it's time for gay and black republicans to speak up

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor far too long, the left has presumed to represent and thus speak for all minorities, particularly for the gay (which they?ve since changed to ?LGBTQ?) and black populations. We have been the left's political pawns, and they desperately need us so that any time they have an agenda,...

www.birminghamstar.com

FiveThirtyEight

What It’s Like For Some Gay Men To Come Out As Republican

Gay people in America overwhelmingly vote for Democrats and have done so for decades. But they aren’t a monolithic group. In our second episode of “Political Outliers,” meet two gay Republicans — one in his 20s and one in his 60s — who have been lifelong conservatives. Hear how they developed their political ideologies and which issues motivate them to stay loyal to the GOP.
SOCIETY
Star-Herald

JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Republicans, let's up our game

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory last week over former Virginia Democratic Gov.Terry McAuliffe has led most observers to predict that Republicans are sure to make big gains in next year’s midterms. While I agree that the election gives Republicans cause for enthusiasm, I have learned during more than four decades in politics that overreach and assumptions represent a path to political failure.
POLITICS
Fox News

ABC News' FiveThirtyEight publishes article on 'Why racist White voters often favor Black Republicans'

ABC News' election coverage subset FiveThirtyEight is facing backlash over an article attempting to explain why "racist White voters favor Black Republicans." The co-authors, Stanford University Assistant Professor Hakeem Jefferson and University of California Irvine Professor Michael Tesler, pushed back against those dismissing "Republican racism" following last week's election victory of GOP candidate Winsome Sears in Virginia's lieutenant governor's race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Why does the Left want Kyle Rittenhouse to be racist?

It's hardly surprising that a media so intent on making everything about race would give the Kyle Rittenhouse trial the same treatment. A little over two weeks ago, Republican election gains were dismissed by some as a result of white supremacy . Voter frustrations are a myth. Candidates such as Glenn Youngkin and even Winsome Sears were supposedly chosen because of racism. Kyle Rittenhouse, a young white male, was never going to be judged fairly by the same people.
POLITICS
Idaho Statesman

It’s time to bring Idaho out of Trumpism by voting in the Republican primary

The damage Donald Trump has inflicted on Idaho and its politics and government runs deep and wide across the state. His recent endorsement of gun-toter and bar owner Janice McGeachin, who also managed to get elected lieutenant governor and now challenges Gov. Brad Little for the state’s top political job, is far from the only impact Trump has had on a party running far to the right.
IDAHO STATE
Birmingham Star

Why dont people like Joe Biden Let me count the ways

Bored with kicking around Covid-19 like the political football it has become, the chattering class has taken on a new cause: why do so many people dislike the US president?. It would take several encyclopedia-size volumes to fully answer that question, but let's try to be brief. Anointed by Barack Obama himself last year despite an abysmal primary performance, Biden slunk into the Democrats' prime position, with election results preposterously showing him to be the most popular president in history, despite a clear indication that he had been elected not for his virtues but for his opponent's failings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Republicans#Black People#Gay People#Gay Rights#Black Conservatism#Lgbtq#Democrats#Scotus
The Atlantic

Democrats Are Productive. Republicans Are Performative.

Last night, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy—one of the few elected Republicans left in the state of California—gave an eight-hour-32-minute speech on the floor of the House, which delayed a vote on Build Back Better, President Biden’s social-policy bill and, naturally, included a lot of completely wild stuff, including a complaint about metal-detector fines and a claim that the bill cost $5 trillion (Democrats heckled him with even more absurdly specious shouts of $6, 7, 8, and 9 trillion) and comments on “Drug trafficking, Immigration, Elon Musk, Defund the police, 2021 local elections, Biden's meeting w/ Xi, Covid origins, Hypersonic missiles, Afghanistan.” One widely mocked highlight: “I can’t even afford to test-drive a Tesla. And Elon is one of my best friends.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

Two Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson series on the Jan. 6 siege

Two longtime conservative Fox News commentators have resigned in protest of what they call a pattern of incendiary and fabricated claims by the network's opinion hosts in support of former President Donald Trump. In separate interviews with NPR, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg pointed to a breaking point earlier this...
POTUS

