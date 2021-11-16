Why it's time for gay and black republicans to speak up

Bored with kicking around Covid-19 like the political football it has become, the chattering class has taken on a new cause: why do so many people dislike the US president?. It would take several encyclopedia-size volumes to fully answer that question, but let's try to be brief. Anointed by Barack Obama himself last year despite an abysmal primary performance, Biden slunk into the Democrats' prime position, with election results preposterously showing him to be the most popular president in history, despite a clear indication that he had been elected not for his virtues but for his opponent's failings.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 HOURS AGO