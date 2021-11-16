Child advocacy center makes a plea for consistent funding as COVID-19 impacts Warren County’s ability to care for abused, trafficked and neglected children
Representative Scott Lipps, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell, Judge Joseph Kirby, Judge Jeffrey Kirby, leaders of the Child Advocacy Center of Warren County and the Ohio Network of Children’s Advocacy Centers (ONCAC) met to discuss the desperate need for stable and consistent funding for the centers who work tirelessly to...www.childrensdayton.org
Comments / 1