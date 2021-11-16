ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Best Racing Games on Xbox Series X

By Richard Seagrave
gamespew.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to backwards compatibility, there’s a huge number of racing games available to play on Xbox Series X. But chances are you’ll only want to play the best. You’ve spent a large amount of money on your Xbox Series X...

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

Related
windowscentral.com

Best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals: new offers are live

November means it's time to check out the latest Black Friday Xbox Series X deals as most retailers have started their sales in one form or another already. So if you're still looking for the console, or maybe some discounted accessories and games, let's see what we can do. Of course, any games, headsets, controllers, storage expansions, and so on will work on an Xbox Series S too.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Edition stock can be purchased again from GAME

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. This afternoon, GAME has again opened pre-orders for the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X limited edition console. PS5 and Xbox Series X stock tracker account @UKPS5Notify warned their followers about the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Reportedly Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Xbox 360 Game

Microsoft is reportedly bringing back a fan-favorite Xbox 360 game via the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. The Xbox 360 era was a good era for Xbox, which released a wide range of great games, including 1 vs. 100. We haven't seen the Xbox game since its release in 2009, but it looks like that is changing, or at least that's what a new report claims.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Black Friday Game Deals (So Far): PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, And More

Black Friday is a prime day for scoring some of the best deals on video games that you'll see all year, as a little bit of patience means that the greatest hits of yesteryear (and even new releases!) are cheaper than ever. While we're still a couple of weeks away from Black Friday (November 26), there are plenty of great early Black Friday deals on games for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. We've rounded up the best Black Friday games so far below (sorted by platform). Make sure to check back in the coming weeks, as we'll be adding deals to this list as they are announced.
MLB
gamespew.com

How to Save Your Game in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is a huge game, with many races and activities to complete, as well as daily and weekly challenges. Needless to say, you won’t be done with it in a day. While Xbox Series X/S owners might leave their game suspended via Quick Resume when they’re not playing, it does sometimes have issues. Also, the game is available on Xbox One and PC, too, which don’t have Quick Resume. Eventually, then, you’re going to want to turn the game off, and ideally you don’t want to lose your progress when doing so. The question is, just how do you save your game in Forza Horizon 5?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamepur.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming makes Series X games playable on Xbox One today

A year into the lifecycle of the current-generation consoles, acquiring said consoles hasn’t gotten any easier. With Sony reportedly cutting down on PlayStation 5 production and Microsoft speculating shortages will continue into 2022, consumers have an uphill battle ahead of them. Luckily, today’s rollout of Xbox Cloud Gaming aims to make the wait a little bit easier for players on older Xbox systems.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Over 70 New Games Have Joined Xbox Backwards Compatibility

As announced at last night’s Xbox Anniversary Celebration Stream, Microsoft has added 76 additional titles to Xbox Backwards Compatibility. The announcement wasn’t a complete surprise. Several existing backwards compatible titles had received unexpected updates (which later turned out to be FPS Boost updates), leading to the suspicion that something was going on. But, given that Microsoft had previously stated they were done with Backwards Compatibility, it was a welcome announcement.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

The Best Limited Edition Xbox Consoles

This week marks Xbox’s 20th anniversary. Microsoft’s home console is all grown up!. Officially out of its teenage years, Xbox has been around since 2001. From Xbox to Xbox Series X and everything in between, the format has had quite the lifecycle, and it’s stronger than ever. Alongside first-rate games and industry-leading technology, though, there’s one other thing that we love Xbox for: the sheer amount of limited edition consoles it has brought out.
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Google

Xbox cloud gaming is now available on Xbox One, Series X/S consoles

After announcing the feature recently, Microsoft has today announced that Xbox consoles will be able to stream games from the cloud today. Rolling out starting today and expanding over the coming weeks, Xbox console owners will be able to stream games from Xbox Game Pass from the cloud, no downloads needed. The added feature uses the same backend as Windows and Android devices use to stream Game Pass titles, which is based on the Xbox Series X hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Here Are November’s Remaining Xbox Game Pass Titles

Wondering what else is coming to Xbox Game Pass? Here’s what arriving in November’s second wave of titles. We’re over halfway through November which means it’s time for a second wave of Xbox Game Pass titles. And, though it may not be happy news for Destiny 2 players, a handful of titles are leaving the service.
FIFA
attackofthefanboy.com

Xbox One Owners Can Play Next-Gen Series X Games via Xbox Cloud

Starting today, Microsoft is bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Xbox Cloud Gaming, previously known as Project xCloud, is Microsoft’s cloud gaming service and is available to all Game Pass Ultimate users free of cost. The console manufacturer has been strengthing its foothold in the cloud streaming and gaming space for some years now and has received significant success as well. Now, Microsoft is finally taking a giant leap in the virtual gaming space by expanding Xbox Cloud Gaming to consoles.​
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite: Best Controller Settings – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Whether you’re on last-gen, current-gen, or even PC hardware, here are the best controller settings for Halo Infinite. The day is finally here and Halo Infinite’s Free-to-Play Multiplayer is available to download early. The rumors were true and you can now play the game all the way through to its December 8 release date.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingaddicts.com

Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X Review: A Must Play Game

Forza Horizon 5 is a breathtaking racing game with broad appeal and outstanding accessibility options. Platforms: Xbox One/Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam/Xbox) Reviewed on: Xbox Series X/PC (R9-5900, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM) Game Supplied by: Publisher. Forza Horizon 5 Review. Forza has been a mainstay of the Xbox ecosystem ever...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Review

Surely everyone who has at least a faint interest in role-playing games has played The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim at this point. But for those who have somehow managed to avoid being sucked into its world so far, this Anniversary Edition should be considered a must-have. Originally released on PS3,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy