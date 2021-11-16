ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube co-founder gives thumbs-down to hiding dislike count

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJawed Karim has joined the chorus of criticism against the YouTube platform that he helped create, blasting the company's 'stupid idea? of blocking users from down-voting videos. Karim made his feelings about the controversial move known by adding a comment in the description of the first video ever uploaded...

www.birminghamstar.com

TheDailyBeast

YouTube Will Hide Dislikes on Videos to Improve Mental Health

YouTube will remove the public dislike count for videos, the company confirmed to TechCrunch Wednesday. The move, which was part of an experiment earlier this year, is aimed at improving the well-being of content creators and reducing targeted campaigns against them. Instead, the company will give viewers the ability to click the dislike button, but only the account’s owner can see how many dislikes a video has. “We are proactively making this change because YouTube has a responsibility to protect creators, especially smaller creators, from harassment and dislike attacks,” a spokesperson said. The move comes as social media companies grapple with the best ways to deal with harassment. It also follows moves from platforms like Instagram, which gave users the ability to hide ‘like’ counts in an effort to improve mental health. The change rolled out on YouTube on Wednesday.
ramaponews.com

YouTube is completely missing the point by hiding dislikes

YouTube released a statement notifying users of the company’s decision to hide dislike counts from videos on Nov. 10. The new guideline comes after complaints surrounding online harassment were made by small creators who are more prone to “dislike mobs,” according to the Google-owned platform. “We want to create an...
CNET

YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim opposes demise of public dislike button

YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim doesn't agree with the platform's decision to hide the public dislike button from videos. Karim said so by changing the description of Me at the Zoo, which was the first video posted to YouTube, back in April 2005. The short video has more than 200 million views and shows Karim talking about elephants. The new description says, "The ability to easily and quickly identify bad content is an essential feature of a user-generated content platform. Why? Because not all user-generated content is good. It can't be. In fact, most of it is not good. And that's OK."
Digital Trends

YouTube hides dislike button count, drawing criticism from users and creators

YouTube is currently the second-most-used platform in the world, and it has introduced a number of beneficial updates recently, such as offering translation options in the comments section of a YouTube video and introducing a “Media Literacy” campaign that empowers users to prevent misinformation. However, a recent update that hides the dislike button count has not gone down well with the creative community.
TMZ.com

New York Post

Thumbs down: YouTube to delete ‘dislike’ counts on videos

YouTube is moving to boost the confidence of its content creators and shield them from “dislike attacks” as it begins to hide “thumbs down” counts on videos. Users of the platform will still be able to throw shade at a clip, but the number of dislikes a video receives will only be visible to the person who uploaded it, the company said Wednesday in a blog post.
The Verge

YouTube gives dislikes the thumbs-down, hides public counts

YouTube has announced that it’ll be hiding public dislike counts on videos across its site, starting today. The company says the change is to keep smaller creators from being targeted by dislike attacks or harassment, and to promote “respectful interactions between viewers and creators.” The dislike button will still be there, but it’ll be for private feedback, rather than public shaming.
