Ag producers who have not started the process of enrolling in the US Department of Agriculture’s two main safety-net programs can do so now. The USDA is now in the process of issuing nearly $2 billion in payments through the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2020 crop year. The programs, paid out the following fall to allow for final county yields and Market Year Average prices to be set, help producers navigate changes in revenue or prices for certain crops. As an example, PLC payments have already been triggered for several crops, including barley, canola, chickpeas, dry peas, peanuts, seed cotton and wheat.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 8 DAYS AGO