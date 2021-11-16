ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

Deer harvest numbers up in Buchanan County

By Ryan Sheehan News-Press NOW
 6 days ago
Conservation agent David Carlisle talks about the opening weekend results for this year’s deer season in Buchanan County. Carlisle says deer kills are up from last year’s opening weekend, but the number of deer hunters is low. Ryan Sheehan | News-Press NOW

The opening weekend for firearms deer season showed a higher number of harvests than 2020 in not only Buchanan County but in Missouri as a whole.

“Overall, the first two days were, you know, pretty decent in terms of harvests (deer kills),” said David Carlisle, an agent with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Based on data provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation, there were a total of 288 deer harvested in Buchanan County during this past weekend, which served as the opening of the firearms portion of deer season. In 2020, there were 220 harvests on opening weekend.

Statewide, 89,796 deer were harvested during the opening weekend against 80,637 in 2020.

Carlisle said numbers slowed down Monday as many hunters went back to work, but he expects another spike this coming weekend.

While harvests were up, Carlisle said pressure, which refers to how many hunters are spotted, was down on the opening weekend.

“In terms of pressure, I wouldn’t say the pressure was really heavy,” he said.

Carlisle said the downside of having low pressure is that other hunters aren’t pushing out deer populations from places such as private land. Another factor impacting hunting is cornfields that are still standing, which he said makes hunting deer difficult because the fields provide them with cover.

“And I think the deer numbers were looking pretty good this year, personally,” he said. “At least around Buchanan County.”

Carlisle said he thinks the hunter success rate was higher this year because of a host of variables such as weather, temperature and time spent hunting.

Carlisle said while COVID-19 has been found in deer, along with other types of viruses, including blue tongue and chronic wasting disease, it hasn’t been a concern locally.

“We just don’t know the full effect of it (COVID-positive deer) yet,” he said. “But have I had any COVID-positive deer here? Not that I’m aware of. But we’ve had (COVID-positive cases) in the state.”

Carlisle said hunters should keep practicing good hunter safety, such as wearing orange and being careful with firearms.

“And if you have the opportunity to take a kid, take a kid hunting with you. Give them that experience. They’ll tell you whether they like it or they don’t,” Carlisle said.

  • Updated 20 hrs ago

  • Updated Nov 16, 2021

St. Joseph, MO
