Paying it forward: After once staying in a Ronald McDonald House, Boise State's Hank Bachmeier has partnered with them to give back

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier, left, presents a football to Hunter Smith, a 17-year-old from Homedale, during a lunch at McDonalds on Monday. The family of Smith, who was diagnosed with Leukemia earlier this year, has been staying at the Ronald McDonald House during his treatments. Contributed photo

BOISE — Hank Bachmeier can tell you the exact moment and date the phone call came. How could he forget it?

“I remember it because I got stung by a stingray,” Bachmeier told the Idaho Press. “I was at the beach and I got stung by a stingray.”

After first thinking it was a jellyfish — and pleading with his friend to pee on the bite — Bachmeier realized he had actually been stung by a stingray. The remedy for that? Hot water.

“So I soaked it in hot water at the lifeguard booth and that’s when I got a phone call from my dad,” Bachmeier said.

The date was May 6, 2017, and Bachmeier’s dad Michael called to inform Hank that his sister Ella had suffered a stroke. A few days later she was admitted to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego — where she would eventually stay for more than two months.

“It was really scary,” said Bachmeier, a sophomore in high school at the time. “She kept having seizures and she just wasn’t there. She’d only say a couple words. I remember asking her what my birthday was and she said 'six.' It was scary.

“We didn’t know what was going on. She’d have the seizures and it got to the point where she couldn’t talk. And we stayed there with her. I slept on the floor of the hospital.”

Ella was a freshman in high school and ran track. She was healthy and ‘super active’, according to Bachmeier, until she unexpectedly came down with what was later diagnosed as Anti NMDA Receptor Encephalitis. It’s a rare autoimmune disease featured in the book and movie ‘Brain on Fire’.

Some of the Bachmeier family stayed at a nearby hotel for the first week, while Hank and his mother, April, mostly slept at the hospital. When it became apparent that Ella wouldn’t be leaving anytime soon, the Bachmeier family applied to stay at a nearby Ronald McDonald House.

Their request was eventually granted, and the family was able to stay there for nearly two months.

“The house helped our family tremendously,” April Bachmeier said. “We were provided meals, a place to sleep, do laundry.”

Hank and his brothers would return home and stay at friends houses during the week to attend high school, but would come back to visit Ella and stay at the Ronald McDonald House on the weekends.

All the while doctors were trying to figure out just what was causing the seizures.

“It’s very, very rare,” Bachmeier said. “She was a case study because it’s really rare. They couldn’t figure it out for a long time, and we were lucky enough to be able to stay at the Ronald McDonald House during that time.

“And it was really cool. Corporations would come in and cook us meals and help us out. It was incredible. They cook for you or bring you food and they try to help make the best of a tough situation. I didn’t have underwear or anything. I’m very, very grateful for my time there.”

That’s why Bachmeier decided to do something about it. Bachmeier partnered with the Ronald McDonald House in Boise this week to try and do his part to pay it forward.

Thanks to sponsor Wright Brothers Building Company as part of an NIL deal, Bachmeier made a donation to the Ronald McDonald House and had lunch Monday with Hunter Smith, a 17-year-old from Homedale that was diagnosed with Leukemia earlier this year, and his family.

The Smith family has stayed 76 nights in the Ronald McDonald House this year, mostly during the first two months of his treatments. They’ve returned a few times since for follow-up appointments and treatments.

Bachmeier had lunch with the family Monday, gave them an autographed football and invited them to attend Saturday’s home finale against New Mexico as his guests — where they will watch from the Stueckle Sky Center.

“I’ll always remember my time there so to be able to have an opportunity to give back in any way I can is great,” Bachmeier said. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do and get set up for a while so to be able to do it, I’m proud of that and just grateful for that organization.

“It’s a scary thing, really scary, so to have personally gone through it, anything I can do to help — I’m there.”

Ella was able to leave the hospital on July 12, 2017. It took a year of therapy and another full year for Ella to get past her struggles. According to April, she is now fully recovered and recently volunteered to be part of a research study for those that had success after the disease. The study had just 20 cases.

Bachmeier mostly shut down his recruiting during the two months his sister was in the hospital. But just a few days after moving into the Ronald McDonald House on May 22, 2017, he received a scholarship offer that stuck with him — Boise State.

He committed to the Broncos about a year later and now is in the midst of his best season with the Broncos. The junior has passed for 2,711 yards and 17 touchdowns to just five interceptions to keep the Broncos in contention for a Mountain Division title with two weeks left in the season.

But he made time Monday to have lunch with a family he could relate to — and it might have meant just as much to him as it did to them.

“It means a lot,” Bachmeier said. “I was so grateful to have incredible people around myself and my family during that time to rally around my sister. And I look back on it now — which I haven’t looked back on it in a long time — and I remember so many people that supported us and helped us.

"If I can do that to this to family, I know it means a lot to me and I hope it means a lot to them.”