Rapid Reaction: Williams expected to play; Gifford excited for opportunity; Toure reflects on season

Safety Isaac Gifford will likely be in line for more playing time this weekend at Wisconsin. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Senior safety Deontai Williams is practicing, and Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander expects him to return to the field Saturday at Wisconsin.

Chinander said Williams will likely play, even if it is in limited reps. That, however, is not a final decision.

Another player who could see significant time is Isaac Gifford.

Chinander said Gifford "will play a lot" Saturday while filling the position vacated when JoJo Domann had season-ending surgery.

"I don't think you'll see a vast departure from what we've been doing," Chinander said of how the Blackshirts will operate without Domann.

The Lincoln Southeast graduate said he's looking forward to the opportunity.

"There's a lot of kids who want to be in my shoes," Gifford said. "It's exciting. I'm getting an opportunity that a lot of guys don't get, so I'm going to make the best of it."

Gifford said Domann has been helpful in giving advice over the past week. Family ties have come in handy too, as Gifford has been texting with older brother Luke, a linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, for advice in certain situations.

Wisconsin's run game is heavy on gap schemes, and the Badgers block them well, Chinander said.

"They'll throw body blow after body blow, then come with the knockout punch and break the long one," Chinander said.

Receiver Samori Toure said he was happy with his decision to come to Nebraska, even without the team winning as much as he hoped. Toure was able to accomplish a lot of his goals while playing against Power Five competition, he said, but would have liked to have been more productive in the middle stretch of the season.