Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier, left, presents a football to Hunter Smith, a 17-year-old from Homedale, during a lunch at McDonalds on Monday. The family of Smith, who was diagnosed with Leukemia earlier this year, has been staying at the Ronald McDonald House during his treatments. Contributed photo

Paying it forward: After once staying in a Ronald McDonald House, Boise State's Hank Bachmeier has partnered with them to give back

BOISE — Hank Bachmeier can tell you the exact moment and date the phone call came. How could he forget it?