The number of true freshmen who will not redshirt in 2021 is now at 14 players. Defensive back Daymon David passed the four-game limit in Oregon's win over Washington State. After nine players accomplished that against Stanford in October, two more players moved beyond the four-game threshold against UCLA and Cal respectively, the class is left with only a few more players who seem likely to redshirt.

OREGON STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO