Koby Preputin, Makena Silvey and Darcy Zook act out a scene in the Montana Actors' Theatre 24-hour Play Festival Saturday in The Little Theatre in Cowan Hall on the Montana State University-Northern campus. In the festival, playwrights, directors and actors are split into groups, and the writer has 12 hours to write a play that includes a headline given to the playwright, then the director and actors have 12 hours to rehearse before putting on the play.

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO