WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department announced today that millions of American families will soon receive their advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) payment for the month of November. Low-income families who are not getting payments and have not filed a tax return can still get one, but they must sign up on IRS.gov by 11:59 pm Eastern Time on Monday, Nov. 15.

