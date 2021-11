I’m responding to Sound Off (about Tuesday, Nov. 17’s front-page story), “Pirate’s Cove bid rejected”: Yes, thank you, but Kinnard did not listen to the residents. We don’t want it. We don’t want to waste $700,000. We don’t need to build a park. Put that $700,000 towards fixing our roadways. That’s where it’s needed most. If you want to buy the property, Kinnard, buy it with your own money and build your own private park. The community — the people of Citrus County — do not want it. Do you not listen?

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO