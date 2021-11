If you need more proof that time is just an abstract concept, here’s some Harry Potter trivia for you: The first film in the popular franchise was released almost 20 years ago. It’s scary to think that it’s been two decades since we first saw that lightning bolt scar on Daniel Radcliffe’s head, but it’s a reality we have to come to terms with. If this impending Potterversary has you feeling nostalgic, you’re not alone. Draco Malfoy himself, Tom Felton, just shared a throwback photo of himself with Rupert Grint and a few other Weasleys, and it has me hoping for a real reunion as soon as possible.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO