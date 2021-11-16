ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Seven Wonders, 40+ Countries, 5 Months, 6 Continents — 2024 Azamara World Cruise

By Lea Lane
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Rose-Red City of Petra, to the cave hotels of Turkey; from the Forbidden City in China to Mayan Temples in Central America — the World’s Wonders await after a long hiatus. Are you ready?. You may not be quite ready now, but let’s hope you will be...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

German Tourists Now Set to Flood Jamaica

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the month-over-month trajectory from September 2021 to October 2021 shows a 134% increase in booking volume from Germany. Based on this increase, it is anticipated that November and December will surpass comparable months in 2019. At a Travel Talk Workshop, the Jamaica Tourism...
WORLD
elliott.org

This cruise ship passenger arrived just in time — to be denied boarding!

Could a cruise ship passenger be denied boarding even if they have all of the required documents for sailing?. Lee Bolland says he knows the answer to that question is “Yes” because it happened to him. In September, he and his wife planned to cruise through the Mediterranean on Norwegian Cruise Line’s Epic. The couple flew to Spain to begin their adventure, and all was going well — until it suddenly wasn’t. At the port, NCL employees shockingly denied Bolland boarding and abandoned the couple there.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bram Stoker
Robb Report

Seabourn’s Luxury Cruise Liner ‘Ovation’ Just Arrived in the US for the First Time

Seabourn’s luxury liner Ovation has been all across the globe, but it’s never actually made it to the US—until now, that is. After an epic transatlantic journey, the imposing 689-footer arrived in the US for the first time on Thursday. The cruise ship anchored in Port Miami, which it will continue to use as a homeport while carrying out a series of new voyages to the Caribbean and Central America. Delivered by Fincantieri in 2017, Ovation is the newest member of Seabourn’s fleet, which currently comprises a total of five high-end cruisers. It’s also one of the newest such vessels in the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Princess Cruises Announces 2024 World Cruise to 51 Ports

Princess Cruises has announced its 2024 World Cruise, sailing on the Island Princess from Port Everglades and Los Angeles. The ship becomes the company's largest ship to sail a world voyage, and is scheduled to sail roundtrip from North America on a 111-day cruise from both Ft. Lauderdale and Los Angeles in January 2024.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Carnival Game Will Award 500 Seven-Night Cruises To Advisors

Carnival Cruise Line is giving away 500 seven-night cruises to travel advisors through a week-long game called “Carnival Playbook.”. Launched today, the game is part of the line’s “Onboard with You” pledge supporting its commitment to the travel advisor community,. Designed to offer a fun, interactive experience, Carnival Playbook invites...
LIFESTYLE
sgmagazine.com

Visit Asia’s first Brickosaurs World at Singapore Zoo and River Wonders

An immersive maze will serve as an interactive playground for all to admire the archaeological wonders. Aspiring paleontologists, Lego fans and lovers of the Jurassic Park film franchise, listen up. The Singapore Zoo and River Wonders will be staging the first-ever Brickosaurs World in Asia, featuring more than 60 life-sized dinosaurs from Nov 13-May 3, 2022.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continents#Cruise Line#Seven Wonders#Azamara World Cruise#Destination Immersion#World Voyage
rachaelraymag.com

The Wonderful and Wild World of "Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer's Guide"

Brought to you by the folks at Atlas Obscura, home of quirky and little-known travel destinations, Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer's Guide celebrates the bizarre, the forgotten, and the about-to-be-forgotten within the world of food. Covering seven continents and over 120 countries, this exuberant guide takes you on an unforgettable trip that never has to end.
FOOD & DRINKS
Travel Weekly

Princess Cruises unveils 2024 round-the-world voyage

Princess Cruises has unveiled details of its 111-night 2024 World Cruise, a round-trip from Fort Lauderdale featuring 27 countries across six continents. Passengers sailing on the voyage onboard Island Princess (pictured) can embark in Fort Lauderdale on January 4, 2024, or from Los Angeles on January 18, 2024. The 2024...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Corals and cable cars: Vietnam tourist island reopens with big dreams

Tour guide Lai Chi Phuc has been counting down the days until travellers return to the white-sand beaches and thick tropical jungle of Vietnam's Phu Quoc, a once-poor fishing island pushing to be Asia's next holiday hotspot as pandemic restrictions ease. On Saturday, around 200 South Koreans touched down on the island, which lies a few kilometres off Cambodia in the azure waters of the Gulf of Thailand, after a vaccine passport scheme kicked off this month in Vietnam. Among the arrivals was Tae Hyeong Lee, who was returning to the island for a third time and keen to make a beeline for the beach. "It's wonderful to be here. This is my first time travelling out of South Korea since the pandemic started," he told AFP.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
China
Country
Egypt
sprudge.com

The Wonderful World Of Coffee Antiques

“I remember a big scandal because McDonald’s was serving coffee with a little bitty teaspoon for your sugar and people were using it for drugs.”. I’m speaking with antique expert Terry Kovel, whose story about the ill-fated McDonald’s teaspoon has become the stuff of legend. Though the spoon had a short production lifespan in the 1970s, collectors like Kovel knew it might be wise to save some for the future collector’s market. She says, “I thought that was pretty funny that people were so smart.”
SHOPPING
TravelPulse

Azamara Reveals Details for Five-Month, Immersive World Voyage

Azamara has announced details regarding its upcoming World Voyage that will feature immersive experiences in some of the world's most sought-after sites and settings, including the Great Wall of China and Great Pyramids of Giza. Taking place aboard the company's newest ship, Azamara Onward, the world cruise sets sail on...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
ABC4

Holiday travel: The pros and cons of booking now

(NerdWallet) – For the thousands of travelers who intended to fly on Southwest Airlines during Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day weekend — but instead had their flights canceled — no amount of advance planning could have guaranteed a smooth arrival. Instead, even the most proactive planners were left scrambling to book last-minute flights on other airlines. […]
TRAVEL
smartertravel.com

The Five Happiest Countries in the World

We’ve all been through a rather gloomy 18 months, so why not bring some sunshine into your life by planning a trip to one of the happiest countries in the world? We ranked the world’s countries by happiness level, using a combination of official happiness report rankings, interviews and first-hand experiences.
WORLD
Robb Report

This Italian Museum Just Dedicated a Whole Wing to the World’s Most Famous Speedboat

Riva Yachts has created an exhibition hall for seven of its mahogany runabouts at the MBL Lake Como International Museum of Vintage Boats in Pianello del Lario, Italy. Lake Como has one of the largest owner collections of vintage Rivas in the world, followed by Lake Garda and Lake Iseo in Sarnico, home of Riva’s production facility where the mahogany boats were built until 1995. Riva’s fiberglass line is now produced in the same facility as well as in La Spezia, Italy, by the Ferretti Group. The 3,220-sq. foot exhibition room, designed by architect Paolo Albano and Riva’s in-house designers, uses...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

‘Ghost ships’ brought to surface of Pacific Ocean after underwater volcano erupts near Japanese island

A series of underwater volcanic eruptions among Japan’s Ogasawara Islands have revealed sunken warships dating back to the 1940s.The Second World War vessels, dubbed ghost ships, lie around 1,200km south of Tokyo close to the island of Iwo Jima, a speck of volcanic rock in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean. While their existence has long been known about, the ships have been submerged below the sea for more than three decades The vessels were sunk during the Battle of Iwo Jima, a brutal conflict described as one of the bloodiest in US Marine Corps history. The battle...
ASIA
Robb Report

This Gorgeous New 89-Foot Sailing Yacht Is Like a Tailored Italian Suit for the Water

It’s every sailor’s dream to helm a sloop that is equally at ease on transatlantic passages as it is on the racecourse, and CNB claims its newest fleet member is exactly that. The Italian yard has just unveiled a new 92-footer that can not only perform well on the high seas, but also keep those aboard in the lap of luxury. The sailing yacht, known simply as CNB 88, follows in the footsteps of the CNB 76, but is bigger and better than its predecessor. The sleek sailer, which was penned by designer Jean-Marc Piaton and features naval architecture by architect Philippe...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
thesource.com

Justin Bieber to Tour Five Continents on the ‘Justice World Tour’

Justin Bieber has announced the new dates for his Justice World Tour. The tour is set to take place May 2022 through March 2023 and Bieber will touch five continents, 20 countries, and over 90 dates. The new dates come on the heels of his recently announced 52-date 2022 North...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy