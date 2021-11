Camden’s senior Dorian Ferguson has been name WLTX player of the week for his performance in the 13-0 win over Aynor in the second round of the class 3A high school football playoffs. Ferguson who plays safety for Camden is a big reason why the Bulldogs have four shutout wins on the season and are playing in the Lower State Semifinals. Dorian has a 4.0 GPA and is getting interest from FCS and Division 2 schools. He plans on majoring in Business with a minor in Sports Management.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO