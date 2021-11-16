TICKETS ON SALE: WARNER ROBINS VS. CARTERSVILLE

Americans are unlikely to see a significant drop in gas prices immediately after the Biden administration's decision to release 6 million barrels of oil from the nation's reserve. However, several factors are already in play that may drive prices down. The White House announced the release of 50 million barrels...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Nine people injured during the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, are entitled to financial compensation, a jury declared Tuesday in reaching a partial verdict. But it could not agree on the most serious claims that the defendants — about two dozen white supremacists, neo-Nazis and key organizers — engaged in a conspiracy to commit violence under federal law.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is subpoenaing the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, going directly after the right-wing groups as well as their leaders. A Tuesday set of subpoenas seeks documents from the extremist and militia groups along with testimony from Henry...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The case of three white men charged with murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery went to the jury Tuesday after a trial in which prosecutors argued that the defendants provoked the fatal confrontation and defense attorneys insisted their clients acted in self-defense. “You can’t claim...
Five people were killed and at least 48 others were injured when a 39-year-old man driving an SUV plowed through the Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, a city of about 70,000. The suspect, Darrell E. Brooks Jr., 39, made bail twice in Wisconsin this year despite having an active sex...
A Florida judge has exonerated the "Groveland Four" — four Black men who were accused of attacking and raping a White teen at gunpoint in 1949. Bill Gladson, the local state attorney, fought for the men's convictions to be overturned. "We followed the evidence to see where it led us, and it led us to this moment," Gladson said at a news conference Monday.
President Biden sidestepped a battle over the leadership of the Federal Reserve by disappointing progressive allies and sticking with Jerome Powell, whom former President Trump nominated as Fed chairman four years ago. Senate aides predict Powell will easily have enough votes to secure confirmation to a second term atop the...
New York newspapers and reporters were not kind to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., after Monday's report that revealed corroboration of his misconduct. Cuomo resigned in August after a slew of sexual harassment allegations and a report from the attorney general found that from 2013 to 2020, he harassed multiple women and retaliated against a former employee who complained.
