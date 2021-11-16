The Most Charming, Spectacular Holiday Campaigns of 2021

“Studio 54 is one of my favorite places in the whole world,” the photographer Tyrell Hampton says. “If I could die and go back there, I would in a second.”. If this comment leads you to assume that Hampton was present for the club’s heyday in the 1970s, tearing it up on the dance floor with Grace Jones and Liza Minnelli, snapping photographs of Cher and Elton John, don’t be confused—Hampton, a Philadelphia native now based in New York City, is 24 years old. But despite his tender age, Hampton is one of the most in-demand photographers right now. Known for his candid party photos—which depict the likes of Kaia Gerber mid-dinner or Miley Cyrus smoking a cigarette at a Met Gala after party—Hampton’s notable work also includes portraits of his friends, including the models Selena Forrest and Mona Tougaard. He captures them all in a natural, frank, and human way.
Comments / 0