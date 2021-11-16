ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Charming, Spectacular Holiday Campaigns of 2021

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe charm of New York City in the fall is only usurped by the enchantment of New York City during wintertime. As the leaves begin to turn, department store windows shift to red, gold, and ivory colorways and a barrage of specialized marketing campaigns from every brand imaginable start sneaking onto...

malemodelscene.net

Discover HUGO Holiday ‘Reboot The Night’ Campaign

Discover HUGO Pre-Spring 2022 ‘Reboot The Night’ campaign starring the models Matthias El Koulali, Yuuki Tang, Chai Maximus and Ronja Berg, captured by fashion photographer Reto Schmid. Styling is work of Dogukan Nesanir with art direction from Edward James Lee. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Gregor Makris and makeup artist Susanna Jonas.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Polaroid Presents Colorful "Create Your Holidays" Campaign

In Polaroid’s new campaign titled “Create Your Holidays,” the twinkling lights of Christmas play backdrop to the color-infused photography from the brand’s Now+ and Go cameras. Encouraging creativity this holiday season, the Polaroid Now+ camera is equipped with playful photography tools made accessible through the Polaroid app. Launched earlier this...
TECHNOLOGY
crfashionbook.com

Ring in the Holiday Season with Loewe's New Campaign

Loewe's newest capsule collection brings us home for the holidays. Set upon cinematic sets reminiscent of vintage living rooms, a cast of real friends and family perch adorned in cozy sweaters accessorized with the brands latest releases. Tinsel of gold and silver, piles of presents of muted greens and blues, and Christmas trees pair perfectly with the soft leather of bags and quirky spirit of the shoes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Talk 1340

Cirque Musica is Bringing Their Holiday Spectacular to Lubbock This Winter

Christmas is coming, and so is the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular at the Buddy Holly Hall. The Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is an amazing show that features breathtaking performances from world-class circus performers. Not only will the acts be impressive, but they will bring on the festive feeling with some of your favorite holiday songs. The performance will take place at the Buddy Holly Hall’s Helen DeVitt Jones Theater on December 31st, 2021, with the show starting at 7 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
petbusiness

Vital Essentials Launches 2021 Holiday Campaign

Carnivore Meat Company kicks off the holiday season with a special promotion on their Vital Essentials Family Size Freeze-Dried Dog Treats. Family Size Dog Treats in Rabbit Bites, Beef Nibs and Minnows will be on sale for $3 off online and in independent stores across the country November 1 through December 31.
LIFESTYLE
luxurylaunches.com

The new $780,000 Jacob & Co. Astronomia Maestro Worldtime is the brands most complicated and spectacular timepiece

Jacob & Co. has expanded its Astronomia collection of hand-crafted ultra-exclusive timepieces with another sculptural masterpiece as an ode to space exploration. The new limited edition Jacob & Co. Astronomia Maestro Worldtime gets all the signature elements that define the collection along with two new additions – a worldtime complication along with a Carillon minute repeater. Described as one of the most complex versions of the Astronomia the Haute Horlogerie brand has ever created, the new timepiece pushes the boundaries of horological engineering and craftsmanship.
LIFESTYLE
98.3 The Snake

Book This Charming Twin Falls Castle on the Canyon For Your Holiday Guests

We were talking today at the radio station about all the construction happening around Twin Falls. There is a boom happening, and it isn't really fair because there are still so many cool old buildings I haven't seen yet. One of those just popped up on my social feed, it's a charming castle-like house that you can rent for reunions, visiting guests so they aren't in your house, or for you when you need to stay close but feel like you got away.
TWIN FALLS, ID
countryliving.com

12 Charming Ways to Refresh Your Holiday Decor

It's fun to sift through your stash of holiday decor to merry up your home—except when you realize your collection just isn’t cutting it anymore. Maybe one or two key pieces are broken, or you long for a whole new look. If that's your situation, fear not: We've culled all...
INTERIOR DESIGN
wmagazine.com

Celine Honors the Late Louise Nevelson With a Wearable Work of Art

Louise Nevelson was arguably her own most special creation. A towering figure of 20th-century art, the American sculptor is remembered as much for her theatrical ensembles as for her trailblazing, room-size installations. While Nevelson, who died in 1988, routinely adorned herself in piles of jewelry collected from far-flung travels, less known is the fact that many of the totemic pieces she wore like talismans were designed and made by her in the last 25 years of her life. “These jewels were important mini sculptures,” says Arne Glimcher, the legendary New York art dealer and founder of Pace Gallery, which has represented Nevelson and her estate for 60 years. “I’m surprised it’s taken the fashion world so long to pay attention.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ciara Dazzles Sparkles in a Studded Chocolate Dress With Pointy Caramel Louboutin Pumps at ACE Awards

Ciara was just one of the famous faces that stepped out to attend the Accessories Council awards Tuesday evening. Held at Cipriani 42nd St. in NYC, the “Goodies” hitmaker showed off a nude head-to-toe outfit for the fashionable event. Ciara dressed in a sparkling milk chocolate brown number courtesy of designer LaQuan Smith, whom she presented the ACE Hero Award last night. The tonal gown from Smith’s spring ’22 collection features allover glittering studs with a high neck, long sleeves and thigh-high slit. The “Level Up” singer — who launched her own line called LITA by Ciara, last summer — styled the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
attractionsmagazine.com

Kennywood celebrates 10th annual ‘Holiday Lights’ spectacular

Kennywood in Pittsburg shines with more than a million sparkling lights as it celebrates a decade of “Holiday Lights” while ringing in the festive season. Each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Nov. 20 – Dec. 24, Kennywood amusement park will once again present its annual yuletide event, after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic. The festivities will take place on an unprecedented 24 nights, and the park will remain open for an additional hour most nights.
LIFESTYLE
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Actual Proof That Lady Gaga Rewears Her Clothes

At one point years ago, getting dubbed an “outfit repeater” was enough to send anyone fashion-minded into a complete tailspin. But now, in the days of overconsumption, fast fashion, and excessive waste, those who find new ways to wear old pieces are applauded and emulated. In the year 2021, the practice has even been adopted by the most stylistically scrutinized in our society: A-listers, those who previously would never be caught dead in the same piece twice. Kate Middleton has reworn dresses, Angelina Jolie has made a trend of passing her old looks down to her daughters for their own red carpet moment and now, we even have proof that Lady Gaga, fashionista extraordinaire, rewears her clothes too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Iman’s First Fragrance Is a Tribute to Her Marriage to David Bowie

Iman, the Somalia-born supermodel and cosmetics brand founder, is finally creating her own fragrance. Called Love Memoir, it launches exclusively with HSN this week. “I’ve been in the beauty business since the ‘90s but I’ve never created a fragrance,” Iman tells The Hollywood Reporter during a phone call from her house in upstate New York, “and it’s completely a tribute to the memories and special moments I had with my husband.” She’s referring of course to music legend David Bowie, who she was married to for nearly a quarter of a century before he died in 2016. The two shared a life together, both in New York City...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Tyrell Hampton Takes the Party With Him

“Studio 54 is one of my favorite places in the whole world,” the photographer Tyrell Hampton says. “If I could die and go back there, I would in a second.”. If this comment leads you to assume that Hampton was present for the club’s heyday in the 1970s, tearing it up on the dance floor with Grace Jones and Liza Minnelli, snapping photographs of Cher and Elton John, don’t be confused—Hampton, a Philadelphia native now based in New York City, is 24 years old. But despite his tender age, Hampton is one of the most in-demand photographers right now. Known for his candid party photos—which depict the likes of Kaia Gerber mid-dinner or Miley Cyrus smoking a cigarette at a Met Gala after party—Hampton’s notable work also includes portraits of his friends, including the models Selena Forrest and Mona Tougaard. He captures them all in a natural, frank, and human way.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home. The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings. On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey’s Risky High-Slit Dress Perfectly Showed Off Her Jimmy Choo Pumps With Diamond Chains at American Music Awards

You can always depend on Chloe Bailey to bring the heat to a red carpet. The “Have Mercy” singer arrived tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards wearing a black velvet gown complete with cutouts and a thigh-high slit by Monsoori. Bailey’s Monsoori dress was fitting for the occasion as she has been making a name for herself in the industry and fashion world. Since going solo, she has been experimenting with new silhouettes, designers and colorful locs. She tied her look together with a pair of black Jimmy Choo Romy pumps that featured a stiletto heel and diamond chains on the ankle....
MUSIC

