Sure Thanksgiving is one of the biggest food days of the year, but what if you don't feel like cooking or maybe you don't want to worry about the dishes that evening?. Not everyone wants to sit around and gorge themselves on turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pies. Some people might have to work, some people might not have family close by, and some people might not want to deal with the hassle of cooking a feast.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO