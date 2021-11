Margaret Ann Hileman, 67, of Ford City, passed away at her home, with her family at her side, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. She is the daughter of the late John and Barbara Goyda. Peggy is survived by her husband, Charles Hileman. They had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year. She is also survived by her children Terri Orr (Brent), Casey Gilbertsen (Bryan), Colt Hileman (Carly) and their grandchildren Morgan Yamber, Max Hileman, Colton Hileman, Kira Brown, Rayanne McIntire, Brooke Hileman, Thomas Gilbertsen, and Charlie & Chase Hileman, her dear brother, Paul Goyda and her beloved nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Barbie Hileman.

