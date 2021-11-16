ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Aurora, NY

East Aurora Bakery Rising To The Occasion

By The Dean
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is always exciting when a new business opens in the Western New York Area. It is even cooler when a local business expands because of its success and that is exactly what is happening in East Aurora. East Aurora is one of the coolest areas in the area...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

15 Awesome Bars In WNY For The Night Before Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just four days away, which means that Buffalo and Western New York will be having fun during one of the biggest party nights of the year. Outside of New Year's Eve, the biggest party night of the year in Buffalo is the night before Thanksgiving. This is when many people start a four-day vacation and family and friends visit from out of town.
RESTAURANTS
96.1 The Breeze

Heat Up Your Dinner Inside An Igloo at These 4 Buffalo Restaurants [List]

The temperatures are dropping in Western New York, but we've never let a little cold keep us from enjoying a good meal with friends and family. Just like last year, igloo dining is all the rage in Buffalo. So far, these four restaurants and Canalside (which doesn't have food) are offering igloo experiences. There's something very VIP about having your own private dining space, especially since they are heated. As more restaurants start accepting reservations, I'll be adding to this list. Bone apple tea!
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Holiday Events Your Kids Will Love In Buffalo This Week

If your kids have the day off this week, here are some events around Buffalo to bring the family to that will get you in the holiday spirit!. Thanksgiving week is here and there are so many fun activities for your family to do while the kids enjoy some time off from school. Getting together with family and friends may be a little different during pandemic times, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t have fun here in the Buffalo area.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

35 Reasons Why Everybody Loves the Finger Lakes

The Finger Lakes Region is one of New York's great pride and joys. A fun four season playground, this lake region also is famed for its great wineries, delicious foods, many notable historic museums and locations, and quirky roadside attractions. Populated with beautiful large (and small) villages and towns, historic...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
East Aurora, NY
State
New York State
East Aurora, NY
Lifestyle
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
96.1 The Breeze

Founder of Popular Buffalo BBQ & Soul Food Restaurant Has Passed Away

Sadly, the founder of one of Buffalo's most popular soul food and barbeque restaurants has passed away. The news was announced today, November 22, 2021, by his son, the current owner, and operator. According to a media alert, Issac “Ike” Gray passed away yesterday, November 21, at Erie County Medical Center. Born on December 12, 1937, in Wetumpka, Alabama, Ike came to Buffalo in the 1970s. He had his wife, Betty “BG” Gray, opened the iconic restaurant at 1743 Genesee Street in 1998. In 2001, the restaurant moved to one of its current locations, 1646 Genesee Street. Now operated by his son Steven Butler, Ike & BGs has expanded to a new location in downtown Buffalo. Steven issued a statement about his father's passing,
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The 10 Commandments of Buffalo, NY

When you are from Buffalo, there's a unique pride that goes along with it. Sure, everyone is proud of their hometown but it's different in Buffalo and Western New York. Maybe it's the fact we get mocked for our snow. Perhaps laughed at by the lack of success in sports (Bills, Sabres). It also could be the fact there's "nothing to do here," even though that's absolutely false. Usually, the people who say those things have never been here, or their only experience is a brief glimpse and they draw conclusions.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Locally-Owned Restaurant In Western New York Is Closed After Bad Break-In

Big Mood is the first (and only) entirely plant-based restaurant, from burgers and wings to shakes and sundaes, and before you roll your eyes because it’s “plant-based,” this restaurant is locally owned and started up by a Western New York native. The restaurant just made an announcement that they have to close their doors until further notice, and no local business owner should have to close their doors over something like this.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Holiday Season#Bakery#Food Drink#The Aurora Theater#Bar Bill Tavern#Wgrz#Buffalonians
96.1 The Breeze

Amazingly Cheap Wings Are Available In New York

Over the past 18 months, we have seen the cost of pretty much everything shoot through the roof including our favorite foods. Chicken Wings were one of those foods and many places across the country started charging for wings at Market Price. It is the same thing most restaurants do for seafood.
RESTAURANTS
96.1 The Breeze

The Coziest Towns In WNY For Christmas [LIST]

One thing that anyone who grows up in Buffalo knows: it's the biggest small town you'll ever go to. It seems that everyone knows everyone. Okay, maybe not quite literally everyone knows everyone, but it does seem like you run into people you know all the time. The suburbs that...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

15 WNY Pizza Places That Are Criminally Underrated

Buffalo, NY and Western New York in general, take their pizza very seriously. Many of the pizzerias here serve up awesome Buffalo-style pizza, which is slightly thicker, extra cheese, cup-and-char pepperoni, and a sweeter sauce. It's simply bliss. There are also some fantastic New York-style pizza places in Western New...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
96.1 The Breeze

10 Retail Stores That We Really Want In Buffalo [LIST]

What's always struck me as fascinating is the fact so many regions of the country can have such a drastic difference in what retail stores and restaurant chains are available. Here in Western New York, we have the standard stuff like Macy's, Walmart, Target, Kohl's, McDonald's, Wendy's, etc. Driving to Tennessee last month, I saw so many retailers that are nowhere near Buffalo or maybe even nowhere near Western New York in general.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Buffalo Restaurant Hosting Incredible Holiday Market

The holiday season officially kicks off next week and even though online shopping has become hugely popular, there's nothing that replicates in-person shopping at local places around Western New York. There are also some wonderful holiday markets that take place every holiday season around Buffalo, and if you're looking for...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo On Tap Discount Tickets On Sale Black Friday Weekend

Buffalo On Tap, New York’s largest craft beer festival, returns to the Buffalo-Niagara Convention Center on February 12th. Thirsty for discounted pre-sale tickets? Go to BuffaloOnTap.com this Black Friday. Presented by:. Must be 21 or older and covid-19 vaccinated to attend. When purchasing a ticket to Buffalo on Tap, you...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A White Christmas in Buffalo is More Rare Than You Think

When people think of Buffalo, they think of snow. Can you really blame them? After the historic Snowvember storm of 2014 (See Gallery Below), which happened seven years ago this week, the rest of the country's perception of our fair city is that it must start snowing here after Labor Day, and not let up until 6 weeks after Punxatawny Phil sees his shadow.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

7 Spots To Get Delicious Pies for Your Thanksgiving Dinner Dessert [List]

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it! If you want to make sure you have a delicious pie for your family and friends during Thanksgiving dinner but aren't the best baker, there are plenty of highly-rated bakeries in Buffalo and Western New York. Whether you're looking for something traditional like - sweet potato, pumpkin, or pecan - or you want to try something different like apple streusel or banana cream, one of these 7 bakeries can accommodate you. They each have a Google rating of 4-stars or better, some even have a rating as high as 4.7 stars.
RESTAURANTS
96.1 The Breeze

The Best Place For Pink Friday Shopping In The Southtowns

The very best deals for shopping this holiday may be on Pink Friday. According to Newswire.com. Pink Friday is positioned the week prior to Black Friday to ensure that small businesses are given the first opportunity to help shoppers in their quest for holiday gifts. These businesses are usually overshadowed by their big-box counterparts and deserve their own weekend to shine.
SHOPPING
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy