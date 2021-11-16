East Aurora Bakery Rising To The Occasion

When you are from Buffalo, there's a unique pride that goes along with it. Sure, everyone is proud of their hometown but it's different in Buffalo and Western New York. Maybe it's the fact we get mocked for our snow. Perhaps laughed at by the lack of success in sports (Bills, Sabres). It also could be the fact there's "nothing to do here," even though that's absolutely false. Usually, the people who say those things have never been here, or their only experience is a brief glimpse and they draw conclusions.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO