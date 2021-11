Unsurprisingly, Argentinian forward Giovanni Simeone has been crowned Serie A Player of the Month for October – and that means he has a tasty POTM SBC in FIFA 22 right now. It’s pretty good value too. Simeone has an 87-rated striker card with 86 shooting, 87 dribbling, and 87 pace, making him a great creative and quick option up front. With Serie A teams also being strong this year, and links to other Argentinian maestros in other leagues, Simeone will be a very desirable card.

FIFA ・ 13 DAYS AGO