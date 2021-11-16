IOC gives sports new advice on transgender athlete rules

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The college sports world changed this summer to allow athletes to make money from endorsements, sponsorships and other business opportunities. Athletes can now profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL). At the University of Minnesota, 80 Golden Gophers in 18 sports have disclosed about 150 NIL deals to the school. Parker Fox, a men’s basketball player, has taken advantage of several opportunities, including signing up for Cameo, a company that allows customers to buy personalized videos from celebrities. He charges $10 per video. Fox has also modeled for a clothing brand, promoted a book, and local and national companies pay him...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO