IOC gives sports new advice on transgender athlete rules

 5 days ago

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Aiming to help sports write eligibility rules for transgender athletes, the...

Eyewitness News

International Olympic Committee announces new framework on transgender athletes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a new framework on transgender athletes, saying that no athlete should be excluded from competition on the assumption of an advantage due to their gender. The new guidance follows a two-year consultation process with more than 250 athletes and concerned stakeholders. Released on...
chatsports.com

IOC to Allow Federations to Determine Criteria for Transgender, Intersex Athletes

The International Olympic Committee will allow federations to make their own eligibility criteria on transgender and intersex athletes rather than adopt one that is all-encompassing. The IOC made its announcement Tuesday, which is a rollback of a blanket policy adopted in 2015. According to a new framework, the IOC calls...
19thnews.org

Olympic officials nudge sports federations toward greater inclusion for transgender and nonbinary athletes

That elite sports organizations reevaluate how they include transgender, nonbinary and intersex athletes and determine their eligibility for competition alongside cisgender athletes, in a nonbinding and wide-ranging update to the organization’s previous policies. The IOC’s guidelines are not legally binding, and implementation is up to international sports federations — which...
ramaponews.com

New athletic director Koslowsky has sports-filled past and passion for student athletes

Former Athletic Director Harold Crocker retired this past summer after six years of service to Ramapo College. With the spot open and the fall season starting soon, the Department of Athletics, President Cindy Jebb and Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs Christopher Romano had to choose someone to fill in for the position. They agreed that the job should go to the Assistant Athletic Director Jan Koslowsky.
Washington Post

IOC no longer will determine transgender athlete eligibility by testosterone levels

The International Olympic Committee is moving away from a focus on individual testosterone levels in transgender and intersex athletes as a way of determining those athletes’ eligibility for competition. In new guidelines for inclusion on the basis of gender identity, the IOC is encouraging policies that require evidence that transgender...
Frankfort Times

IOC transgender guidelines hailed but questions remain

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New International Olympic Committee guidelines to sports bodies on transgender participation have been hailed as groundbreaking for reversing assumptions that trans women enjoy automatic advantages in female sports. But several experts say the framework of 10 principles, released by the IOC this week, likely can...
olympics.com

IOC Athletes’ Commission geared up to support athletes at Beijing 2022 and beyond

Supporting athletes in the lead-up to and during Beijing 2022. The IOC AC also held its traditional joint meeting with the IOC Executive Board (EB). Focusing on the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, the IOC EB and AC discussed the engagement with the athletes in the lead-up to and during the Games with a view to ensuring a safe and healthy Games experience.
KESQ

IOC hails progress at meeting with Afghan sports officials

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic officials have met with Taliban-appointed sports leaders from Afghanistan. The IOC says the talks led to a commitment that Afghanistan’s athletes and teams will continue to compete internationally. The outcome could mean Afghan athletes will compete at the Beijing Olympics in February. Hundreds of athletes and sports officials have left Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August. They feared being barred from competing and from reprisals. Many were helped to leave by international athlete representatives and sports bodies including the IOC and FIFA.
scottsburgathletics.com

Scottsburg Athletics Offering New Multi-Sport Patches

In an effort to honor the accomplishments of our multi-sport athletes, we have created a unique patch to honor those athletes, while also encouraging a few more kids to participate in multiple sports. In order for an athlete to earn one of these patches, they would need to participate in...
CBS Minnesota

U Of M Student Athletes Profiting On NIL Deals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The college sports world changed this summer to allow athletes to make money from endorsements, sponsorships and other business opportunities. Athletes can now profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL). At the University of Minnesota, 80 Golden Gophers in 18 sports have disclosed about 150 NIL deals to the school. Parker Fox, a men’s basketball player, has taken advantage of several opportunities, including signing up for Cameo, a company that allows customers to buy personalized videos from celebrities. He charges $10 per video. Fox has also modeled for a clothing brand, promoted a book, and local and national companies pay him...
Frankfort Times

IOC interview with Peng Shuai raises even more questions

Out of public view for almost three weeks, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has appeared in a video call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. The IOC and the Chinese government would like this to be the end of the Peng saga, which has run since Nov. 2 when she accused former vice premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.
Frankfort Times

IOC call with Chinese tennis star Peng raises more questions

A video call between Olympic officials and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose nearly three-week disappearance from public view sparked an outcry, was meant to reassure the world that she was safe — but instead has raised more questions. Concern grew in the last week for the former No. 1-ranked...
Frankfort Times

Sports minister wants sanctions after French soccer violence

PARIS (AP) — French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said domestic soccer needs a “radical and immediate" reality check following crowd trouble in Sunday's league match between Lyon and Marseille, the latest in a series of violent episodes. “What happened in Lyon is unacceptable," Maracineanu said.
The Independent

Novak Djokovic in doubt as Australian Open confirms vaccination requirement

Novak Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open in January is in doubt after officials confirmed all players must be vaccinated in order to compete in the tournament.Djokovic, a nine-time winner in Melbourne has repeatedly refused to disclose his vaccination status and intimated he would not play if the vaccine ruling was enforced.Tournament Director Craig Tiley said at the tournament’s official launch: “Everyone on site – the fans, the staff and the players – will need to be vaccinated in order to participate in this year’s Australian Open.“There has been a lot of speculation around Novak’s position. He has noted...
AFP

Saudi girls 'dream' big with launch of soccer league

Saudi Arabia's launch of its first women's football league on Monday will clear the way for girls who dream of turning professional -- and maybe even playing in a World Cup. Long condemned for harsh restrictions on women, Saudi Arabia lifted a decades-old ban on female footballers only a few years ago, and it is now aiming to develop a national team strong enough to contest major tournaments. The ultra-conservative Muslim nation has faced criticism of using sports events to gloss over its poor human rights record and the jailing of women activists. Its latest step in the reform drive came this month when the Saudi football federation announced the formation of a women's soccer league in which 16 teams will take part with games in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.
Frankfort Times

Southgate signs new contract with England through 2024

LONDON (AP) — England coach Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract through to the end of 2024, the Football Association said Monday. “It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team,” said Southgate, who is one of England's most successful coaches after leading the team to the World Cup semifinals in 2018 and the European Championship final this year.
