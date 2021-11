The Port of Virginia has approved a $61.5 million construction bid for a project aimed at increasing the port’s on-dock rail capacity to 1.1 million containers a year. The project consists of expanding the double-stack, on-dock rail operation at the Norfolk port by doubling the size of the Central Rail Yard at Norfolk International Terminals (NIT). The board of commissioners for the Virginia Port Authority last Tuesday unanimously approved the bid by Allan Myers Virginia Inc., which had handled the optimization projects at NIT and the Virginia International Gateway.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO