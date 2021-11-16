Part-Time Cashier Wanted

Youth Advisor: This part-time position will work in partnership with Chaffee County Youth Alliance (CCYA) and Family and Youth Initiatives staff, Extraordinary Teen Council based in Salida, and 5th Quarter in Buena Vista, local youth-serving organizations, and the community. The focus of the work includes, but is not limited to, providing youth perspective and recommendations to CCYA and community partners on coalition and community practices, policies, programs, and processes in accordance with Positive Youth Development (PYD) principles. This position will include hourly pay $15 to $20 for 20 to 40 hours a month. Please see full job description at chaffeecounty.org To apply, please send a Chaffee County application, resume, cover letter, and list of three professional references with contact information (including at least one former supervisor) to Andrea Schulz-Ward, award@chaffeecounty.org.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO