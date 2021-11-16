ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Part-Time Cashier Wanted

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are looking for a cashier to fill some gaps in our...

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coastal View

Handyman Wanted Full Time

Are you a self starter looking for a full time handyman job? A local HOA is looking for a person who is motivated, understands basic electrical, sprinkler repair, basic plumbing, communication skills and wants to work.
JOBS
The Guardian

Temporary / Part time HR Administrator

My client is a household name. An incredibly large charity with an international reach. They have an office in central London near to Westminster but will support remote working too. We are looking for a senior level EA/Administrator to support an HR Business Partner. This is a part time role...
JOBS
The Guardian

Part Time Science Technician

Hours: Part time (25 hours per week) Term time only. If you have an interest in science and want to support young people in their learning then this could be the job for you. We are looking for someone who is enthusiastic and adaptable, committed to helping students by developing, preparing and maintaining facilities, equipment and materials, with an understanding of how to motivate students to learn.
SCIENCE
GOBankingRates

20 Best Part-Time Jobs for Extra Income

You can find a well-paying part-time gig if you have the right skills and education. 20 Part-Time Positions That Can Make Extra Money Below is a list of 20 part-time positions and how much you can...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cashier
The Guardian

Part Time Head of Finance

Prospectus is delighted to be supporting a local community charity that provides high quality, affordable transport to people unable to use mainstream transport due to mobility or other difficulties, or because ordinary public transport is unavailable in their area. They are looking to appoint a Head of Finance on a part time basis (24 hours per week). This can be performed across any number of days the candidate would like (3-5 days per week). This is a hybrid role with some work in the office required, however there are no set number of days required.
JOBS
herrimantelegraph.org

Managing High School and a Part-Time Job

Going to high school is stressful and practically a part-time job. And that does not include extracurricular activities. With a part-time job, you have no extra time, but you do have the money. High schoolers with part-time jobs are more responsible. They possess a work ethic, and they have a better idea of what they want to do with their lives. There are pros and cons to having a job.
EDUCATION
coastalbreezenews.com

Part-Time Afterschool Site Director

Part-Time Afterschool Site Director - The YMCA is seeking Site Directors to work in our After School Programs in Everglades City. Applicants must have a minimum of 4 years direct experience working with children ages 5-12 years old and a minimum of 2 years management experience. Competitive pay and membership benefits. Individuals will be required to maintain DCF regulations. Applicant must possess the state mandated DCF hours and must be over the age of 21. CPR and First-Aid certification required. Contact Charlene Rose (239) 394-9622 ext 116.
EVERGLADES CITY, FL
The Guardian

Cleaner - Part-time

We have a vacancy for a Cleaner to join our friendly site team for 10 hours per week. The successful candidate will be responsible for cleaning and maintaining areas of our School to ensure they are kept in a clean, hygienic and safe condition. You will be employed on Kent Pay Range 3 (approx £9.55 per hour) pro-rata, and will be required to work for two hours per day, Monday to Friday during term-time (39 weeks). These hours will be (3.30pm to 5.30pm).
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Chaffee County Times

Youth Advisor: This part-time position will work in partnership with

Youth Advisor: This part-time position will work in partnership with Chaffee County Youth Alliance (CCYA) and Family and Youth Initiatives staff, Extraordinary Teen Council based in Salida, and 5th Quarter in Buena Vista, local youth-serving organizations, and the community. The focus of the work includes, but is not limited to, providing youth perspective and recommendations to CCYA and community partners on coalition and community practices, policies, programs, and processes in accordance with Positive Youth Development (PYD) principles. This position will include hourly pay $15 to $20 for 20 to 40 hours a month. Please see full job description at chaffeecounty.org To apply, please send a Chaffee County application, resume, cover letter, and list of three professional references with contact information (including at least one former supervisor) to Andrea Schulz-Ward, award@chaffeecounty.org.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
The Guardian

Teacher (PPA Cover) - Part-time

The Governing Body of St. Thomas' Catholic Primary School (Voluntary Aided) are looking to employ a qualified Teacher, with experience of working across all year groups, on a part time (15.25hrs), fixed term contract until 31st March 2022 (with the possibility of extending should it be required). Please note, this role is not suitable for NQTs.
JOBS
The Guardian

Teaching Assistant - Part-time

Monday to Friday 30.5 hours a week, includes 30 minutes liaison time weekly. A good standard of general education in English and Mathematics minimum GCSE C and good ICT skills. Experience and an understanding of SEN with a range of SEND needs. The ability to draw out the very best...
JOBS
The Guardian

Support Officer (Part-Time)

Support Officer (Part-Time) Our client is recruiting Support Officers. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of shaping and delivering new and existing services to our client’s beneficiaries, providing vital support to those with an eating disorder or disordered eating. This role will offer essential work experience to individuals who are looking to work in the mental health and/or eating disorders field.
JOBS
The Guardian

Passenger Assistant - Part-time - Special Needs Position

Candidates to ideally be based in Dover, Deal, Folkestone and surrounds. Working 39 weeks per year. Contracted hours available range from 7.5 -15 hours per week and can be discussed at interview. Overtime may also be available. KR3 – full time equivalent £18,425 per annum, plus £1323 allowance - this...
EDUCATION
thermtide.com

Students Balance Part-Time Jobs with Academics and Extracurriculars

Part-time employment gives students a chance to experience the working world, but these additional responsibilities can interfere with academics and extracurriculars. Hear how having a part-time job affects every aspect of junior Rachel Song and senior Jonathan Nalikka’s lives, from after-school track practices to foreign language practice.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Receptionist (Part Time)

École Jeannine Manuel, in the heart of Bloomsbury, London, is now recruiting a Part Time Receptionist to start in November 2021. We are a 3-18 co-educational independent bilingual French international day school with both French and IB Diploma Programme tracks in Sixth Form. Our Paris sister school and namesake has been ranked first in France for the last nine years.
JOBS
The Guardian

Driver - Part-time - Special Needs Position

Pay: Kent Range 4, plus allowance (FTE £18517) Term time only position, working 39 weeks per year. Candidates ideally based in Dover, Folkestone, Deal and surrounding areas. Contracted hours available vary from 7.5 to 20 hours per week and can be discussed at interview. Ad hoc overtime may also be available.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

School Office Assistant - Part-time

Sandown School is looking to appoint an organised and adaptable Office Assistant to join our friendly and supportive team of staff. We need someone who can offer a warm welcome, be organised and able to communicate well with all members of our community. This is a permanent position, working 32.5...
JOBS
The Guardian

Cover Supervisor - Part-time

FTE Salary £23,033 - £26,075 per annum (actual salary £6,837.08 - £7,740.06 per annum) 13 hours per week (Thursday and Friday only), 39 weeks per annum (term time plus insets) We are looking to recruit a Cover Supervisor to work under the guidance of teaching staff within an agreed system...
JOBS
The Guardian

Facilities Assistant – Part-Time / 18 Month FTC

Our client is at the heart of the mechanical engineering profession. They strive to improve the world through engineering by developing engineers, promoting engineering, informing opinion and encouraging innovation. They are now seeking a Part-Time Facilities Assistant to join their team on an 18 month fixed term contract. The Role.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Guardian

External Testing Coordinator (part-time)

The High School External Testing Coordinator & Administrative Assistant works under the direction of the HS Principal and designees. This combined role is responsible for managing external testing for the High School and for performing administrative duties related to attendance and high school life. Responsibilities:. With the Office of Student...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy